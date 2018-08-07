Radio Mirchi gets back to its leading position in Kolkata

MUMBAI: Fever FM was lucky only for a week to be holding the first position in Kolkata. In Week 29, Radio Mirchi got back to the first one followed by Fever FM, BIG FM, Aamar FM and RED FM in the top 5.

Radio Mirchi leads the first rank with share per cent 20.2 and T.S.L 4.53. The share per cent is more than Fever FM last week i.e 18.7 while the T.S.L is less as that of Fever FM i.e 7.31.

As per Week 28, BIG FM that led the second position came to the third with share per cent 15.8 and T.S.L 5.14. RED FM from fourth came to the fifth position with share per cent 9.8 and T.S.L 3.3. The only radio station after Radio Mirchi that moved upwards in Kolkata is Aamar FM with share per cent 10 and T.S.L 4.03.

MUMBAI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 16.4 6.1 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.1 4.32 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.2 5 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.2 5 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.8 6.2 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 9.9 4.01 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.5 4.45 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 5.2 7.34 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.3 2.36 10 Vividh Bharati Mumbai 2.8 6.37

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 20.2 4.53 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 17.8 6.22 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 15.8 5.14 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10 4.03 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.8 3.3 6 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.7 3.1 7 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.4 3.23 8 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.8 3.4 9 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 4.7 3.43 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.7 2.57

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.3 5.16 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 12.6 3.46 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12 4.08 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.9 3.23 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.4 4.43 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.5 3.11 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.7 3.23 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.1 2.36 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.6 2.36 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.3 1.44

Bengaluru