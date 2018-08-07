RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Aug 2018
resources
News
Radio Mirchi gets back to its leading position in Kolkata
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
RAM | Fever FM | Radio Mirchi | Red FM | Big FM | Aamar FM | Kolkata | Week 29 | Week 28 |

MUMBAI: Fever FM was lucky only for a week to be holding the first position in Kolkata. In Week 29, Radio Mirchi got back to the first one followed by Fever FM, BIG FM, Aamar FM and RED FM in the top 5.

Radio Mirchi leads the first rank with share per cent 20.2 and T.S.L 4.53. The share per cent is more than Fever FM last week i.e 18.7 while the T.S.L is less as that of Fever FM i.e 7.31.

As per Week 28, BIG FM that led the second position came to the third with share per cent 15.8 and T.S.L 5.14. RED FM from fourth came to the fifth position with share per cent 9.8 and T.S.L 3.3. The only radio station after Radio Mirchi that moved upwards in Kolkata is Aamar FM with share per cent 10 and T.S.L 4.03.

MUMBAI

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

16.4

6.1

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.1

4.32

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.2

5

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.2

5

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

10.8

6.2

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

9.9

4.01

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.5

4.45

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

5.2

7.34

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.3

2.36

10

Vividh Bharati Mumbai

2.8

6.37

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20.2

4.53

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.8

6.22

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

15.8

5.14

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10

4.03

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.8

3.3

6

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.7

3.1

7

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.4

3.23

8

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.8

3.4

9

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

4.7

3.43

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.7

2.57

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.3

5.16

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

12.6

3.46

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12

4.08

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.9

3.23

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.4

4.43

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.5

3.11

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.7

3.23

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.1

2.36

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.6

2.36

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.3

1.44

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.8

9.01

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.1

7.13

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.2

7.02

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

13.8

7.2

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.6

5.16

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.6

5.2

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.2

3.32

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.3

4.37

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.5

2.31

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

3.03

related stories
private fm stations  |  07 Aug 2018

ENIL launches its first international radio Kool 104 with Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Hyderabad gets its first English language radio station. ENIL has launched its first ever international radio station that is called Kool 104.

private fm stations  |  03 Aug 2018

RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio. The listeners love listening to unique and meaningful stories, which have a great message to it. Over the years, the process of storytelling took new looks.

private fm stations  |  03 Aug 2018

RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station at one of the most populous cities in India i.e. Nanded.

RED FM made the announcement on its social media. Have a look at their post:

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group