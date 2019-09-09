RadioandMusic
RED FM's 'South Side Story' takes Delhiites on a magical 'Southern ride'!
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM wrapped up the second leg of South Side Story in Delhi. RED FM’s unique and first-of-its-kind festival, focused towards bringing the music, cuisine and culture of South India to other regions.
 
Commenting on the success of South Side Story in Delhi, RED FM and Magic FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan said, “The Delhi edition of South Side Story turned out to be epic post a big show in Mumbai. ‘South Side Story’, an on-ground extension of RED Indies, is yet another step towards encouraging Independent artists and regional music across the country. After bringing the best of South to Delhi and Mumbai, we are focused on taking the momentum a notch higher by reaching out to other regions across the country. Our entire team at RED FM is extremely happy with the overwhelming response received from Delhi, which was sold out gig like Mumbai, making the festivals a massive hit with the audiences.”
 
The event commenced with the flavors of South with Sadhya - a sumptuous lunch, spread on a banana leaf specially curated by Mahabelly. The melodious sounds of Chendavadyam, a percussion ensemble of drums from Kerala added to the celebration. Bringing in the fusion of rock and Carnatic music, infused with elements of jazz, the evening left the audiences captivated with an eloquent mix of soulful songs.
 
The music performances started with the band Aruvi, getting the stage started and ended on a high note with prominent Indie bands, Agam and Thaikuddam Bridge giving an electrifying performance that left the crowd swooning. While Agam band infused a heady mix of Carnatic compositions and rock, Thaikuddam Bridge presented the audiences with diverse music inclusive of folk and classical sounds, thus creating a unique musical experience.
 
Be it food aficionados, music enthusiasts or anyone seeking an authentic cultural experience, the event had something in store for everyone. In addition to that, immersive theatre artists told fascinating tales of benevolent King Mahabali and Vamana in a fun and dramatic way. RED FM’s ‘South Side Story’ was nothing less than a treat for both Malayalis and Non-Malayalis who experienced the rich culture of South India, first-hand in Mumbai.
 
The festival took place at Zorba MG Road, Delhi and experienced a footfall of more than 2000 + attendees.
