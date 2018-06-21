RadioandMusic
RNM
| 22 Jun 2018
music
Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day
Events
Event Management | 12 Jun 2018

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once again a resounding success. Celebrating 18 consecutive years, PALM Expo, India continues to exemplify the unrivalled energy of the global pro sound and light industry. This year’s edition...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | Bajne do Night & Day | Shaan | Ankit Tiwari | Akriti Kakkar | Shruti Pathak | Nav Raj Hans | Jyotika Tangri | Sabri Brothers |

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original track titled Bajne Do Night & Day. The network has partnered with nine of India’s leading singers with an acclaimed music composer and lyricist from Bollywood. Bajne Do Night & Day will be aired across the five music channels of the 9X Media Network and promoted across its 20 million plus digital communities starting 21 June 2018.

Bajne Do Night & Day brings together popular and renowned singers such as Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Jyotika Tangri, Dev Negi, Sabri Brothers, Akriti Kakkar, Shruti Pathak and Nav Raj Hans. The foot tapping music is composed by Gourov-Roshin with lyrics by Kunwar Juneja.  

Speaking of the track renowned singer Shaan said, “The track is peppy and fresh and will definitely get the audiences grooving to it once it hits the screens. Bajne do night & day was specially conceptualized around celebrating music!! It has great energy and happy vibe. And so many singers, from different genres, coming together was in itself something special”.

Every year 9X Media celebrates World Music Day with innovative concepts specially curated for music lovers across India. From installing the largest Wall of Music, created for downloading favourite Bollywood songs to putting together Music Dil Mein Baaje a unique track that simultaneously played across 150 night clubs in India on the eve of the World Music Day; 9X Media has always delighted music lovers. 

Speaking about the collaboration  Rajitta Hemwaani, Sr. Vice President, Creative Content & New Business 9X Media Pvt Ltd, said “World Music day is the celebration of music and love for music across the globe. Music adds the zing in our daily lives. We at 9X Media really wanted to make this a special day for our viewers and hence thought of launching Bajne do Night & Day, across our channels to celebrate the occasion. With nine singers, each an ace in his / her field and a killer video, the track is all set to hit the airwaves soon. This is one of our endeavours to celebrate original non film music.”

Bajne Do Night & Day will be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan, 9X Jhakaas and on 9XO. The song will be widely available for download across Saavn, Gaana.com, iTunes, HungamaPlay, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, Yupp TV, Idea Music, Jio Music, Wynk, Apalya TV, FunOnGo and Spice Digital.

related stories
television channels  |  21 Jun 2018

Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is important to hone the skills in the right way from the right age.

television channels  |  21 Jun 2018

MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age. We all have grown up to grooving on the tunes of R.D. Burman and Asha Bhosale, got serenaded by Mohd.

gear  |  21 Jun 2018

World Music Day: Music Lovers must check out these kick-ass gadgets from Sennheiser

MUMBAI: As World Music Day makes it grand entry, today, the world is immersed in the essence of music. Music is something that is loved and enjoyed by one and all. Since time immemorial, music has known to not just surpass barriers of language and culture but is also known to be soul-stirring.

explore RNMbiz

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group