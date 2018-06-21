9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original track titled Bajne Do Night & Day. The network has partnered with nine of India’s leading singers with an acclaimed music composer and lyricist from Bollywood. Bajne Do Night & Day will be aired across the five music channels of the 9X Media Network and promoted across its 20 million plus digital communities starting 21 June 2018.

Bajne Do Night & Day brings together popular and renowned singers such as Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Jyotika Tangri, Dev Negi, Sabri Brothers, Akriti Kakkar, Shruti Pathak and Nav Raj Hans. The foot tapping music is composed by Gourov-Roshin with lyrics by Kunwar Juneja.

Speaking of the track renowned singer Shaan said, “The track is peppy and fresh and will definitely get the audiences grooving to it once it hits the screens. Bajne do night & day was specially conceptualized around celebrating music!! It has great energy and happy vibe. And so many singers, from different genres, coming together was in itself something special”.

Every year 9X Media celebrates World Music Day with innovative concepts specially curated for music lovers across India. From installing the largest Wall of Music, created for downloading favourite Bollywood songs to putting together Music Dil Mein Baaje a unique track that simultaneously played across 150 night clubs in India on the eve of the World Music Day; 9X Media has always delighted music lovers.

Speaking about the collaboration Rajitta Hemwaani, Sr. Vice President, Creative Content & New Business 9X Media Pvt Ltd, said “World Music day is the celebration of music and love for music across the globe. Music adds the zing in our daily lives. We at 9X Media really wanted to make this a special day for our viewers and hence thought of launching Bajne do Night & Day, across our channels to celebrate the occasion. With nine singers, each an ace in his / her field and a killer video, the track is all set to hit the airwaves soon. This is one of our endeavours to celebrate original non film music.”

Bajne Do Night & Day will be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan, 9X Jhakaas and on 9XO. The song will be widely available for download across Saavn, Gaana.com, iTunes, HungamaPlay, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, Yupp TV, Idea Music, Jio Music, Wynk, Apalya TV, FunOnGo and Spice Digital.