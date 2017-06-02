RJ Naved moves from 'Mirchi Murga' to 'The Naved Khan Show'

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi's RJ Naved best known for his 'Mirchi Murga' is now entertaining listeners in the morning show. The new show named ' The Naved Khan Show' is on-air since 1 May 2017.

Before programming the content for the show, RJ Naved observed the morning shows on other FM channels. He noticed that the show contains a lot of fabrics (serious news), hence he was sure of not having such content on his show.

"I was sure enough about not having any fabrications on my show. I make sure to deliver serious news only if it is an important one and in the most humorous way possible. I believe in less fabric - more humour. My show contains simple formula - 80 per cent make people laugh and 20 per cent give them information. I keep requesting my listeners also, we don't have to bore Delhi by preaching," said RJ Naved

The show completed a month yesterday (1 June) and the team says the response is more positive than expected. "It has been a month now and I have realised that I am on the right track. I say this because people anyway get to know about news from either television or other FM channels, but they come to us and say we feel relaxed on this channel. This is one of the biggest compliments for an RJ," RJ Naved added.

Coming to a conclusion on the name of the show was a task for Radio Mirchi. The programming team took a while to decide to get Naved from evening to morning show. “Naved is one of the biggest RJ's in India, but we had a tough time deciding on the getting Naved in the front. Later we were sure about it. Then we gave it a thought like if you have a Virat Kohli in your team he will, of course, be the opener, so was Naved for us. We have got him on the morning show as our opener. Launching and preparing for Naved's show was a big part of my job," said Radio Mirchi programming head Anindita Chatterjee.

"Also, Naved Khan - the name has a lot of significance and attraction. If people say we want to listen to Naved, why not name the show 'The Naved Khan Show'," ended Chatterjee