Celebrate the upcoming festive season with Idea Music app

MUMBAI: The festive season in the New Year will soon begin with Makar Sankranti and to make the festivities musical Idea Music app will entertain its music lovers with a unique collection for every festival. Be it Republic Day, Lohri, Pongal the app is ready to be the one-stop entertainment destination.

The Idea Music app has curated music reflecting a diverse form of Indian culture with the latest folk and devotional songs from different parts of the country, being made available for Idea customers on the digital platform.

The festive fervour starts spreading from Makar Sankranti in Maharashtra with folk songs by Sachidanand, Surya Sukta by Priests of Kashi, Gayatri Mantra by Suresh Wadkar while there is a curated playlist for the kite flying festival of Uttarayan in Gujarat with Utsav Geeto by Parth Oza and many more.

The app has a special collection of beat thumping Punjabi songs for Lohri, sung by Sanjeev Verma and Sukhbir and a compilation of music for Magh Bihu of Assam, with Bihu Geet, featuring various artistes such as the legendary Bhupen Hazarika, Snehalata Das and Khagen Mahanta. For festive celebrations of Pongal, songs like Pokiri Pongal, Kaapathu Karupa from the legendary maestros KJ Yesudas to SP Balasubramaniam are available on the app.

Idea Music has compiled a list of evergreen, patriotic songs for the Republic Day celebrations to uplift the listeners’ spirits with hits by legendary AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Daler Mehendi, Hariharan, Lata Mangeshkar, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. The app has also curated devotional songs for the upcoming Mahashivratri.

Commenting on the offering Idea Cellular Ltd. head-digital Sunil Tolani said, “Music is synonymous with festivals in India. The diverse form of Indian culture is reflected in music and to delight our listeners, Idea Music has a curated playlist for every festive celebration for listeners to enjoy the festival fervour.”

The music app is available for both Android and iOS, will go up to offering nearly 20 million tracks in the future. Idea Music hosts diverse content not only across 13 Indian languages, including Bollywood, South Indian Cinema etc, but also across International artists, albums and tracks from several major music labels.

Idea Music app comes with several leading features such as ‘DJ Mode’ which enables the transition of songs, ‘Wake Up Mode’ with the consumer’s favourite song and ‘Dynamic Lyrics’ feature to enable customers to sing along while listening to their favourite tracks and ‘Data Saver Mode’. The app also allows customers to create their own music playlist in addition to curated playlists and radios.