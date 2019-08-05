Ferzad Palia calls MTV 'leader' in youth content, highlights performance in H1 2019

MUMBAI: MTV India is gearing for some exiting content in the form of country’s first ever hip-hop talent hunt show, MTV Hustle, Splitsvilla Season 12 and Ace of Space Season 2.

Speaking about MTV’s performance in H1 2019, Youth, Viacom18 Youth Music and English Entertainment Youth head Ferzad Palia said, “MTV is the definitive leader for youth content in India with 700 mn views and 3.67 bn minutes of viewership in H1 2019, cumulatively on TV and VOOT. The first half of 2019 also saw us winning big at prestigious platforms such as Promax Asia, Goafest Abby Awards and Indian Telly Awards, amongst others.”

Further elaborating on MTV’s new content line up, he added, “Incorporating the learnings from our Youth Insights report, we are introducing unique concepts such as MTV Hustle and imbibing novelties in successful properties like Splitsvilla and Ace of Space. Experimenting with the time-slot, it’s also the first time that a marquee property like Hustle will be aired bi-weekly instead of once over the weekend.”

Continuing to be the torch-bearer of all music formats in India, MTV Hustle will foster India’s hip-hop culture for the first time through television. As India’s first-ever rap reality show, MTV Hustle is being judged by hip hop stalwarts Nucleya, Raja Kumari and Raftaar who will mentor and support the contestants. The show will witness 15 rap talents from across India, battle it out through gruelling training and competition to emerge as India’s biggest hip-hop star.

JBL presents MTV Hustle, co-powered by Philips One Blade and Breezer Vivid Live Life in Colour and associate sponsor- Hike Messenger, will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm starting from 10 Aug 2019.

In addition to print and television promotions, the channel will focus heavily on digital integrations such as crowdsourcing the MTV Swagtantra Rap for Independence Day, collaborate with participants to create raps on topics relevant to the youth, content pieces centred around rappers, campus connect events, etc. Another first will be an exciting multi-city Hustle Cypher activation in Mumbai and Delhi. A 12 hour on ground plus digital contest across five colleges plus one public location will culminate into a mega on-ground event where 15 shortlisted rappers will be judged by the best hip-hop artists in India.

In a country with diverse audience preferences, MTV has stood the test of time and withheld its position as India’s number one youth entertainment brand. Creating platform agnostic youth content, the first half of calendar year 2019 has been rewarding for MTV. Be it with content that struck a chord, campaigns that won accolades or brand partnerships that went beyond conventions, MTV has continued to bring the best to young India.

From discovering the complexities of relationships in MTV Splitsvilla 12 or learning to fight one’s own insecurities in Ace of Space to now creating the country’s first ever hip-hop talent with Hustle, MTV invariably places youngsters’ entertainment and interests at the forefront, rightfully owning the position of India’s #1 youth brand.

With a triple dose of Rap, Love and Mind Games, MTV is set to do what its known to do best – be the entertainment destination for India’s youth.