Mastiii maintains its leadership over other channels

MUMBAI: Mastiii has been leading the music genre for over two years now, with its phenomenal ratings week on week, Mastiii has been shaking grounds for its competitors. To the fact that the closest competitors 9XM and Sony Mix are trailing behind by a humongous margin of 33 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

In a genre like music that is a highly competitive with 17 players and despite content being easily duplicable Mastiii remains the unchallenged and undisputed No 1. With a reach of 107 million* Mastiii has raced ahead of many GEC’s (General Entertainment Channels) like Sony SAB, &Tv etc. having a reach of 88 million* & 82 million* respectively.

What makes Mastiii a winning story is the fact that the team behind the channel continuously understands consumer preferences from qualitative and quantitative research and as a result is serving them with innovative shows such as Mastiii Star Wars and Mastiii Doubles which has further added to the glory of the channel.

SAB Group, Group CEO, Manav Dhanda, said, “Despite the recent demonetization and its ripple effect, we as a team with our combined efforts and on the back of great content and ratings have managed to grow exponentially over our past revenue performance and have maintained our position and lead not only in ratings but also in revenue. This wouldn’t have been possible had our advertisers not held faith in our channel and their support to our recent rate hike has been welcoming. We value our consumers and believe in serving and satisfying their needs and at the same time creating value for advertisers. ”