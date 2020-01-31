DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks as Managing Director UK. Dilks’ hire will reinforce DashGo’s robust growth in the market, providing keen insights into services and approaches that will most benefit DashGo’s client base there.

Dilks has a strong track record of working closely with music talent and maximizing value for labels and artists. He worked in A&R at BMG Music in the UK and went on to lead A&R at Bonnier Music across the Nordic territories. Dilks has also served as Head of Membership for ASCAP for UK and Europe. Most recently, he oversaw all commercial music as SVP at Songtradr.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to accelerate DashGo’s growth in markets I know deeply, and to contribute to the growth of AVL generally,” says Dilks. “DashGo’s strengths will prove ever more valuable in our rapidly changing marketplace in the coming years. A well-versed distribution partner like DashGo that brings a lot of ideas and relationships to the table is going to be increasingly essential to success.”

“I'm very excited to have Charlie leading DashGo in the UK. His extensive industry background across music and technology in the region and his great taste in music align perfectly with DashGo,” says Ben Patterson, President of DashGo. After adding representatives in Japan and India in 2019, we know that for DashGo to excel in the UK we need a local team that can address the unique needs of the market in order to meet our own expectations for true white-glove distribution services."