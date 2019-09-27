BIG FM brings a Nayi Dhun through its unconventional big Mahalaya initiative

MUMBAI: Standing true to its ethos, 92.7 BIG FM, is known for changing perspectives is once again putting its best foot forward towards introducing a positive change in the modern-day society. Before the advent of Durga Pujo, the radio network has created a 40-minute rendition of the original 90-minute Mahalaya, as a part of the campaign ‘BIG Mahalaya -Mahalaya Ki Nayi Dhun’.

The concept revolves around adapting progressive thoughts and inclusion, resulting in a new outlook of equal opportunities. Leading this campaign will be RJ Koushik, RJ Nilanjana, RJ Pamela and RJ Sumantha from BIG FM Kolkata.

Kolkata’s favourite Mahalaya was narrated by Birendra Krishna Bhadra in 1932, which has been ruling the hearts of Kolkata for 87 years. BIG FM has attempted to gift Kolkata a new version of their beloved Mahalaya with the intent to encourage inclusiveness. The idea is to not create a comparison with the masterpiece but to create a rendition which will allow us to put forward an inclusive approach with equal opportunities. Directed and recited by Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, influential artists including Srabani Sen, Rupankar Bagchi, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rishi-Tirtha, Sidhu Ray, Iman Chakraborty have also come on board to contribute their voice for the BIG Mahalaya.

Speaking about the association, a spokesperson from BIG FM said, “Over the years, women have refrained from being a part of many traditions due to pre-set mandates. But with changing time, one can see how our thoughts are progressing and becoming more and more inclusive. Backed by our aim to create thought changing content which breaks stereotypes, BIG Mahalaya is our attempt to pack the message of inclusiveness and create a modern-day version of this age-old tradition. The original piece is iconic and cannot be replaced, but our 40 min rendition is an attempt at progressing towards a more inclusive and equal approach. We are extremely proud of this initiative which will create an impact in the society.”

BIG FM will also create a video on how they brought all these exemplary people together and created an unconventional Mahalaya. The radio station will collaborate with female social media influencers who will reach millions of women across the nation and amplify the campaign’s message. The channel will further use Facebook Live (audio), where the unique Mahalaya will be showcased across the world in real-time.

Backed on the radio and digital front, the radio network will present the BIG Mahalaya not only in Kolkata but across Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Patna, Muzzafarpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Guwahati, Gorakhpur, Pune, Surat, Kota.