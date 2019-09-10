RadioandMusic
Cricket commentary has returned to All India Radio; we will have first ever DRM coverage: Shashi Vempati on partnership with BCCI
MUMBAI: After their successful coverage of World Cup 2019, All India Radio (AIR) has now partnered with BCCI to provide live commentary for two years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India made the announcement today.

Speaking on this two-year radio rights arrangement, All India Radio CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, “After a long hiatus, cricket commentary on radio has returned to All India Radio for matches held in India. Prasar Bharati is thankful to BCCI for arriving at this multi-year agreement that covers international and domestic cricket in India.”

He further informed, “For the first time, we will have commentary of the home matches on Digital Terrestrial Radio (DRM) as well going beyond traditional Medium Wave and FM. The commentary will be live from the grounds rather than off-tube adding to the overall radio listening experience. Prasar Bharati will also be holding a Road show near some of the venues ahead of the matches to create greater awareness about DRM Digital Radio, our NewsonAir App and DD Free Dish DTH as we head into the cricket season at home over the next few months.”

We congratulate AIR for this noteworthy partnership and look forward to some kick-ass live radio coverage of cricket.

