RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 Nov 2018
music
Press Releases
Witness the ultimate battle of music icons at Europe Music Awards 2018, exclusively on Vh1
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | Music Awards | Raja Kumari | Curtain Blue | Monica Dogra | MTV Emas | Janet Jackson | Nicki Minaj | Drake | Post Malone | Ariana Grande | Camila Cabello | Viacom18 | Nikhil D’souza | Sonita Alizadeh | Mohamed Al Jounde |

MUMBAI: Bridging the distance between the biggest pop stars and their adherent followers, Vh1 will exclusively televise the 2018 Europe Music Awards directly from the Bizkaia Arena at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain. As the generation’s most-followed musicians including Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Drake; many more vie for one of the most coveted awards of the industry; several up-and-coming artists like Hayley Kiyoko, Bazzi and Jessie Reyez look to make their mark at the awards. The telecast commences with the red carpet at 6 am IST, followed by the award ceremony at 7 am IST, on Monday, 5 November 2018, exclusively on Vh1.

Representing the Indian music scene with their innovative and original music videos, Raja Kumari ft. Divine (City Slums), Monica Dogra, Curtain Blue (Spell), Big-Ri; Meba Ofilia (Done Talking), Skyharbor (Dim) and Nikhil D’Souza (Silver and Gold) have rightly earned their spot as nominees in the ‘Best India Act’ category.

For the first time ever, at the 2018 awards, MTV EMA is recognizing the inspiring, young change makers of the world with the ‘MTV EMA Generation Change’ award. The five changemakers nominated for the award this year are Xiuhtezcatl ‘X’ Martinez, Sonita Alizadeh, Mohamed Al Jounde, Hauwa Ojeifo and Ellen Jones. No older than 25 years, each change maker represents a different cause, tackling some of the world’s toughest problems in substantial ways.

Commenting on the exciting 2018 EMAs Head of Programming English Entertainment, Viacom18 Hashim Dsouza, said, “Across the globe, ardent fans of music look forward to prestigious award ceremonies such as the VMAs and EMAs, where they can watch all their favourite artists on one platform. International music has carved a very strong fan base in India with Vh1 leading the charge by showcasing the most sought-after music events to this ever-growing fan base. Following the impressive build-up to this year’s EMAs, the calibre of nominated artists and the Indian representation, passionate viewers can expect a dazzling affair at the 2018 Europe Music Awards.”

Leading up to the awards, five-time EMA-winners Muse and electronic-folk darlings Crystal Fighters will be performing on the night before at the MTV World Stage concert. While Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and many more popular artists take the stage on a grand night, multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld will host the award show.

related stories
marketing and promotions  |  01 Nov 2018

Some shows gain popularity, a few others gain a cult status, but very rarely a show becomes an institution in itself like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sharik Patel

MUMBAI: India’s oldest and most successful singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa hosted a grand musical evening, followed by a press conference on the onset of the show’s new season that went on air on 13 October 2018.

live  |  24 Oct 2018

Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experience of Sensation in 2016, is celebrating its association with the musical spectacle in 2018 for another edition.

music services  |  24 Oct 2018

Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announced the appointment of Manisha Jain as its Chief Executive Officer.

explore RNMbiz

regulators

year ender

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group