Witness the ultimate battle of music icons at Europe Music Awards 2018, exclusively on Vh1

MUMBAI: Bridging the distance between the biggest pop stars and their adherent followers, Vh1 will exclusively televise the 2018 Europe Music Awards directly from the Bizkaia Arena at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain. As the generation’s most-followed musicians including Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Drake; many more vie for one of the most coveted awards of the industry; several up-and-coming artists like Hayley Kiyoko, Bazzi and Jessie Reyez look to make their mark at the awards. The telecast commences with the red carpet at 6 am IST, followed by the award ceremony at 7 am IST, on Monday, 5 November 2018, exclusively on Vh1.

Representing the Indian music scene with their innovative and original music videos, Raja Kumari ft. Divine (City Slums), Monica Dogra, Curtain Blue (Spell), Big-Ri; Meba Ofilia (Done Talking), Skyharbor (Dim) and Nikhil D’Souza (Silver and Gold) have rightly earned their spot as nominees in the ‘Best India Act’ category.

For the first time ever, at the 2018 awards, MTV EMA is recognizing the inspiring, young change makers of the world with the ‘MTV EMA Generation Change’ award. The five changemakers nominated for the award this year are Xiuhtezcatl ‘X’ Martinez, Sonita Alizadeh, Mohamed Al Jounde, Hauwa Ojeifo and Ellen Jones. No older than 25 years, each change maker represents a different cause, tackling some of the world’s toughest problems in substantial ways.

Commenting on the exciting 2018 EMAs Head of Programming English Entertainment, Viacom18 Hashim Dsouza, said, “Across the globe, ardent fans of music look forward to prestigious award ceremonies such as the VMAs and EMAs, where they can watch all their favourite artists on one platform. International music has carved a very strong fan base in India with Vh1 leading the charge by showcasing the most sought-after music events to this ever-growing fan base. Following the impressive build-up to this year’s EMAs, the calibre of nominated artists and the Indian representation, passionate viewers can expect a dazzling affair at the 2018 Europe Music Awards.”

Leading up to the awards, five-time EMA-winners Muse and electronic-folk darlings Crystal Fighters will be performing on the night before at the MTV World Stage concert. While Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and many more popular artists take the stage on a grand night, multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld will host the award show.