RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 Apr 2020
music
News
Warner Music Group's art music division enters global partnership with Fred Rogers Productions for 'Daniel Tiger's neighborhood'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Warner Music | music | PBS KIDS | Angela C |

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division has entered into a worldwide partnership with Fred Rogers Productions for its hit animated children’s television series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. The Emmy-winning show is based on the fictional ‘Neighborhood of Make-Believe’ from the iconic Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and features beloved characters from the original programNew music from the show will soon be released under the deal while existing songs will be made immediately available across a broader set of digital services both in the United States and around the world. 

Kevin Gore, President, Arts Music said: “I grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and always admired the values of kindness, respect, learning, friendship, fun, and imagination that Fred Rogers conveyed to children in such a personal way. I’m thrilled to be able to be a part of continuing his legacy through our partnership with Fred Rogers Productions for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, a show that perfectly blends the nostalgic with the modern while emphasizing those timeless values. In the same way that Fred’s music helped amplify these positive messages in his original show, the songs from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will delight, comfort and inspire children and families for many years to come.”

Paul Siefken, President, and CEO, Fred Rogers Productions said: “Music has always been a key part of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. It’s what helps make the parenting strategies featured in each episode of the series so effective and useful for preschoolers and families in their everyday lives. We are excited about teaming up with Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division to help make these songs and prosocial lessons from the show accessible to even more young fans and their families in neighborhoods all across the globe.”   

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood follows the daily adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger (son of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s Daniel Striped Tiger), and his friends, Katerina Kittycat (daughter of Henrietta Pussycat), Miss Elaina (daughter of Lady Elaine Fairchilde & Music Man Stan), O the Owl (nephew of X the Owl), and Prince Wednesday (King Friday & Queen Sara Saturday's youngest son). Through each adventure, children are taught valuable lessons and practical skills such as managing sibling rivalry and missing loved ones, tidying up, and coping with accidents, all with the help of strategy songs like, “Clean Up, Pick Up, Put Away” and “Use Your Words and Say How You Feel.”

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood was created by Blue’s Clues co-producer Angela C. Santomero in 2012 and is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group. The show will return for its fifth season this summer on PBS KIDS. 

related stories
music services  |  09 Apr 2020

Music Broadcast Limited ranks fourth, one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

MUMBAI: As per the Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, Music Broadcast Limited ranks 4th on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia list.

private fm stations  |  09 Apr 2020

BIG FM launches “Onward and Upward – The Big FM Morning Show - The Lockdown Series” with an aim to upskill and empower its workforce

MUMBAI: In its endeavor to keep employees motivated and prepared during the time of a nationwide lockdown, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has launched a new morning show "Onward and Upward - The Big FM Morning Show - Lockdown series" for its employees.

apps  |  08 Apr 2020

Apple Watch owners can now use Siri voice assistant to control Spotify

MUMBAI: The new update in the streaming service’s features is possible due to the changes made to Siri in watchOS 6. According to the research, Apple Watch owners can get Spotify to play whatever they want by asking Siri on the watch to play something on Spotify.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group