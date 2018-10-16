RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Oct 2018
radio
Press Releases
Badshah hosts a new show on RED FM
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Badshah | Red FM | Sony Music India | Heartless | Naam Badshah | O.N.E | Tareefan | Veere Di Wedding | Aashiq Awaara |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded radio networks in India brings Badshah on board for his first ever radio show called NAAM BADSHAH. This show will dive deep into Badshah’s life to unravel his musical journey to stardom and how he has encountered different talents in the process. Badshah will share with his fans his personal stories of his early years in the industry, anecdotes from his life, his struggles, and his achievements. Through this show, the listeners will get the chance to know the human side of Badshah, beyond his music and stardom.  The debut episode was aired on the 22nd of September, 2018, which now will start rolling on Saturdays from 9 am to 11 am and will be repeated on Sunday from 2 pm - 4 pm.

NAAM BADSHAH gives fans an opportunity to talk with Badshah like he has never done before, exploring the aspects of his personal and professional life. Badshah has recently launched a new album called O.N.E. and some of his recent launches like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Heartless, and Aashiq Awaara are the topping the charts in 2018.

RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan COO said, “At Red FM, we are always looking to innovate and create differented content. With this show we will be giving listeners’ access to a different side of Badshah. Today, Badshah is a sensation in the music scene in India and we are sure that the show Naam Badshah will be superhit with our listeners.  It will give the fans the Badshah behind the stage, where he will talk about his biggest challenges and triumphs. He also profiles some of the upcoming artists in his show and also talks about the how the RAP scene in India has become a mainline music genre.  I personally love Badshah’s music and I believe his stories will be a motivation for young talent in India to follow their dreams.”

Speaking about becoming an RJ, Badshah said, “When I heard about RED FM’s idea of Naam Badshah it was an instant connect, exciting and something I hadn’t explored till now. By concept it’s a great opportunity for me to form a stronger relationship with my fans and share a different side of me. Being a RJ is quite a fascinating and challenging job, where one gets to connect with your listeners in real time on a daily basis. Through my show, I am going to share mind-blowing stories of some real people whose talent and sheer perseverance made them successful. I hope to inspire the youth in India to follow their passion and believe dreams can come true.   Tune in to 93.5 RED FM on Saturday 9 am -11 am and repeat on Sunday 2 pm - 4 pm.”

RED FM collaborated with Sony Music India exclusively on Badshah’s new album, O.N.E. The show will be aired for 2 hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Badshah will also pick a talented artist to compose a rocking song that will be launched at the culmination of the show.

related stories
international radio  |  15 Oct 2018

The International Radio Festival announce the final line up of radio stations

MUMBAI: The International Radio Festival (IRF) is pleased to announce the final line up of international radio stations broadcasting their programmes live-on-air to their peers and home audiences, from the Piazza D’Armi in Valletta, reaching over 100 million listeners around the globe.

private fm stations  |  15 Oct 2018

92.7 Big FM completes 12 years in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: It’s celebration time for 92.7 BIG FM Bengaluru, one of India’s largest radio network as it successfully completes 12 years in Bengaluru. 92.7 BIG FM has been one of the top radio stations for the listeners in Bangalore.

private fm stations  |  13 Oct 2018

What can be a bigger honour than going to Malta and celebrating my country? RED FM's RJ Devaki, Best RJ (International Radio Festival) winner

MUMBAI: RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki was declared winner in the best RJ (International Radio Festival) category of the recently held Radio Connex 2018 in Mumbai.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group