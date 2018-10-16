Badshah hosts a new show on RED FM

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded radio networks in India brings Badshah on board for his first ever radio show called NAAM BADSHAH. This show will dive deep into Badshah’s life to unravel his musical journey to stardom and how he has encountered different talents in the process. Badshah will share with his fans his personal stories of his early years in the industry, anecdotes from his life, his struggles, and his achievements. Through this show, the listeners will get the chance to know the human side of Badshah, beyond his music and stardom. The debut episode was aired on the 22nd of September, 2018, which now will start rolling on Saturdays from 9 am to 11 am and will be repeated on Sunday from 2 pm - 4 pm.

NAAM BADSHAH gives fans an opportunity to talk with Badshah like he has never done before, exploring the aspects of his personal and professional life. Badshah has recently launched a new album called O.N.E. and some of his recent launches like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Heartless, and Aashiq Awaara are the topping the charts in 2018.

RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan COO said, “At Red FM, we are always looking to innovate and create differented content. With this show we will be giving listeners’ access to a different side of Badshah. Today, Badshah is a sensation in the music scene in India and we are sure that the show Naam Badshah will be superhit with our listeners. It will give the fans the Badshah behind the stage, where he will talk about his biggest challenges and triumphs. He also profiles some of the upcoming artists in his show and also talks about the how the RAP scene in India has become a mainline music genre. I personally love Badshah’s music and I believe his stories will be a motivation for young talent in India to follow their dreams.”

Speaking about becoming an RJ, Badshah said, “When I heard about RED FM’s idea of Naam Badshah it was an instant connect, exciting and something I hadn’t explored till now. By concept it’s a great opportunity for me to form a stronger relationship with my fans and share a different side of me. Being a RJ is quite a fascinating and challenging job, where one gets to connect with your listeners in real time on a daily basis. Through my show, I am going to share mind-blowing stories of some real people whose talent and sheer perseverance made them successful. I hope to inspire the youth in India to follow their passion and believe dreams can come true. Tune in to 93.5 RED FM on Saturday 9 am -11 am and repeat on Sunday 2 pm - 4 pm.”

RED FM collaborated with Sony Music India exclusively on Badshah’s new album, O.N.E. The show will be aired for 2 hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Badshah will also pick a talented artist to compose a rocking song that will be launched at the culmination of the show.