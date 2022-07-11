Mirchi Plus’s latest audio series - Manohar Kahaniyaan – introduces listeners to crime thrillers, drama, mysteries, anderotica of the 90s

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-new audio series Manohar Kahaniyaan, exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App. The thirteen-episode series is an adaptation of the famous Hindi pulp fiction magazine of the 90s ‘Manohar Kahaniyaan’.

Manohar Kahaniyaan makes a great entertainer for the listeners as it brings to life a series of crime fiction stories that deal with love, marriage, betrayal, and the atrocities of human relationships. The 15-25 minutes episodes take listeners through a dramatized version of various crime stories based out of the heartland of India. An exquisite narration along with Mirchi’s original, gripping background score is sure to keep the audienceengrossed. Moreover, the classic chronicles from this 90s magazine induce the feeling of nostalgia, making it a must-listen.

Commenting on the show’s launch, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, “With the launch of Mirchi Plus, we undertook the task of creating a platform that serves as - Kahaniyon ka Asli Adda. Leveraging our expertise as content curators, we have produced new audio shows to be launched on the app exclusively. Mirchi is always delivering the best-in-class entertainment to its audience, and our second audio show - Manohar Kahaniyaan – is a scintillating series of stories that is deemed to keep the listeners engaged.”

Talking about the show, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL, Mirchi said, "After the successful launch of our first celebrity audio web series ‘1000 Crore Ki Laash’, we are thrilled to present our next in line blockbuster – ‘Manohar Kahaniyaan’. Inspired by the most sought-after magazine of the 90s, we bring an immersive audio adaptation of these stories in the Mirchi style powered by excellent narration and music. We hope to entertain the listeners through a diversified set of riveting stories and look forward to their response.”

