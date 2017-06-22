BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a striking change in the positions of the channels. Mastiii witnessed a rise in the numbers from 143304 Impressions (‘000s) to 156443 Impressions (‘000s), maintained its position at the top.

Last week’s third-place holder Sony Mix got pushed back to the fourth by B4U Music.

B4U Music’s number increased from 90696 Impressions (‘000s) to 98020 Impressions (‘000s) that placed it in the third place. Sony Mix at the fourth place with 92483.

9XM dipped its numbers from 119296 Impressions (‘000s) to 104399 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the second spot. On the other hand, MTV Beats saw a dip from 89474 Impressions (‘000s) to 81629 Impressions (‘000s), placed at the fifth position.

Among other Hindi music channels, this week, Sony Rox HD made its way back to the chart, pushing MTV Beats HD out of the chart. Sony Rox HD is positioned at the last position with 736 Impressions (‘000s).