BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a striking change in the positions of the channels. Mastiii witnessed a rise in the numbers from 143304 Impressions (‘000s) to 156443 Impressions (‘000s), maintained its position at the top.
Last week’s third-place holder Sony Mix got pushed back to the fourth by B4U Music.
B4U Music’s number increased from 90696 Impressions (‘000s) to 98020 Impressions (‘000s) that placed it in the third place. Sony Mix at the fourth place with 92483.
9XM dipped its numbers from 119296 Impressions (‘000s) to 104399 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the second spot. On the other hand, MTV Beats saw a dip from 89474 Impressions (‘000s) to 81629 Impressions (‘000s), placed at the fifth position.
Among other Hindi music channels, this week, Sony Rox HD made its way back to the chart, pushing MTV Beats HD out of the chart. Sony Rox HD is positioned at the last position with 736 Impressions (‘000s).
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
156443
9XM
104399
B4U Music
98020
Sony MIX
92483
MTV Beats
81629
9X Jalwa
74532
Zoom
43057
Bindass Play
32315
Zee ETC Bollywood
27631
Channel V
26454
Music India
22968
VH1
4177
9XO
2022
Dhamaal
1991
Sony Rox HD
736