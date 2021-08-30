RadioandMusic
RNM
| 31 Aug 2021
music
News
Afghanistan: Taliban shuts music and radio channels; prohibits female voices on TV
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Taliban | music | Women |

MUMBAI: Taliban's new decree has come out in Afghanistan. Radio and TV channels and music have been banned in Kandahar. The broadcasting of women's voices on TV has also been banned.

This comes after some media outlets removed their female anchors after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. It was also reported by the Local media in Kabul that several women staff members were asked to return from their workplaces since the takeover.

However, the Taliban has assured that they would let women continue working and would allow them to study under Islamic law.

Contrary to the promises made by the Taliban, reports from local media show that women have started facing problems in their daily life.

In the past tenure, the Taliban was famous for their harsh treatment of women which included covering their heads and being accompanied by a male family member every time they stepped out of their homes.

related stories
music services  |  30 Aug 2021

All you need to know about Universal music revenue growth to Olivia Rodrigo giving lyrics credit

MUMBAI: The giants of the modern music industry don’t tend to respond to plagiarism with Hicks-like rage, nor Hicks-like wordplay. Instead, they tend to choose the cold, lethal steel of their legal department’s email outbox.

music services  |  30 Aug 2021

See how the major music companies will generate more than $20BN soon

MUMBAI: The record industry has had a roller coaster in the last years.

Luckily, MBW has crunched the reported calendar Q2 financials from the three major music companies; Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, and Warner Music Group.

music services  |  30 Aug 2021

Chingari tie-ups with TPZ Records for Music Licensing

MUMBAI: TPZ records, a music label vertical by Talentpromoterz, has partnered with Chingari to promote its original songs on the short-video sharing platform. It will allow Chingari users to create exclusive musical engagements.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group