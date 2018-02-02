RadioandMusic
Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.

The second edition of the show will feature the music legend Bob Marley’s son Ki Mani Marley’s band confrontation consists of 14 team members, for the first time in India. Along with this international band, 15 other music bands including Thaikkudam Bridge, Agam, Suraj Mani, Brodha V, Blank Planet, Cut-A-Vibe, Gowry Lekshmi etc will also perform in the fest.  

The sponsors of the show include Kalyan Silks, Federal Bank, Cera Sanitary Ware, Joy Alukkas, Fone 4, Olive Builders, V Star Creations, etc.

Mathrubhumi Group Jt Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar said, “Music is a powerful tool that brings people and artist together, Kappa TV has always been the brand defining Kerala’s taste in music and it is all about celebrating music in all its forms. Mojo rising is designed to dissolve the distance between the stage and the audience, where the energy of music, musicians and music lovers become one. We’d love for the audience to come and be part of the magic.”

Also Read: Kappa TV goes all out for its debut music festival- Mojo Rising

