| 27 Sep 2019
TikTok launches #CNSchallenge globally with BTS's J-hope's new music
Tags:
Platforms | BTS | U.S. | France | music |

MUMBAI: To usher in the reveal of BTS j-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G) today, TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, launches #CNSchallenge, its latest global in-app challenge in over 40 countries and regions including the U.S., France, and India.

#CNSchallenge, whose name takes inspiration from the abbreviation of j-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)’, invites TikTok users to dance to the beat of the song’s catchy chorus. Other BTS members will also be uploading their own videos.

Click here to view the videos:

TikTok users can participate in this challenge in over 40 countries and regions globally, including the U.S., U.K., France and India from September 27 to October 4 (in Korea time) by creative videos to the tune of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)’ with the hashtag ‘#CNSchallenge’.

The ‘#CNSchallenge’ challenge is the second official collaboration between BTS and TikTok, with the first one being the ‘IDOL Challenge’ that took place last year. This in-app challenge aims to deliver j-hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)’ to the world in a new way on TikTok, which has ranked number one in the number of worldwide downloads on the App Store last August (as per Sensor Tower, non-game category)

BTS has officially joined TikTok on the 25th, prior to the launch of the upcoming challenge. The account has gained more than 2M followers and four million likes within 13 hours of opening, proving BTS’ global fame. Followed by the first video that celebrates the opening of their official TikTok account, BTS will be using this channel to engage with their fans across the globe.

J-Hope is set to reveal his collaboration with Becky G Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)’ on 27 September at 6 PM KST, accompanied with a music video, for free.

