| 15 Jul 2021
NTIA responds to Government announcement for opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19th July

Following the announcement by the Health Secretary in the House of Commons this afternoon stating that the economy would open on Monday 19th July without mandatory restrictions.

Michael Kill, CEO NTIA Says:
“The decision to go ahead with reopening on the 19th of July is the correct one. After 16 months of crippling restrictions, businesses in the night time economy are ready to play our part in the safe reopening of society. Today should mark the beginning of nightlife’s long journey to rebuild itself."

“There are some important hurdles ahead for our sector, including changes to the isolation rules which have the potential to throw the recovery off course, but for those businesses that have made it this far in the pandemic, I feel confident that the sense of community and togetherness the sector has shown to this point will help us overcome these challenges.”

”We look forward to the Government providing more guidance for businesses owners - this should be practical and easy to navigate. But from today's statement we can say that the Government are right not to mandate the use of Covid status certification systems. Much of the night time economy relies on spontaneous consumers, and by permitting businesses to opt out, the Government have allowed for this trade to continue.”

“Representing a sector that has shown such resilience in the face of adversity has been humbling for me personally – and I think now we can say, with more confidence than at any point previously during the pandemic, that better days lie ahead.”

