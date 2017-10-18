RadioandMusic
BIG FM wins Media Partner Of The Year at Emvies’17
MUMBAI: The annual award show of The Advertising Club - Emvies 2017 recently witnessed its 16th glorious year in Mumbai. The high-octane award ceremony, which recognizes outstanding work done by imminent media brands, honoured BIG FM as the ‘Media Partner of the Year - Radio’. It is for the third consecutive year that the radio network has been bestowed by this title. Adjudged by an eminent jury panel of 225 Media and Marketing professionals, the extravagant awards ceremony was graced by industry stalwarts, advertising geniuses and other members of the media fraternity.

Having successfully completed a milestone of 11 years in the industry, BIG FM as a brand has always thrived on impactful content with each of their initiatives, catapulting the network in becoming a pioneer in its space. Over the years, the radio station has undertaken several large-scale CSR campaigns like BIG Green Ganesha, Sutta Chod Na Yaar, etc. as well as brand led campaigns like Vodafone One Nation, One song’, Idea Cellular’s ‘Sharing of internet’ program, as a ‘Life Banao’ initiative was kept in sync with the brand ethos of ‘Suno Sunao, Life Banao’ among many others. With a reach in over 60 markets, the radio network is one of the most preferred radio partners for brands seeking to reach out to a pan-India TG at a local level.

The category of Best Media Partner in Television, Print, Cinema, Radio, Out of Home/ Ambient Media and Digital was introduced in the year 2015 and since then the radio network has retained its leadership position in this genre.

Speaking on the coveted win, BIG FM spokesperson says, “As a radio network we have believed in connecting both the advertiser with innovative campaigns and the consumer with content that resonates with their listening patterns. In a year where our campaigns have won both accolades and awards, our win at the Emvies reaffirms our faith in continuing to experiment with newer content formats and brand solutions.”

