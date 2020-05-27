Spotify has finally rolled out "unlimited library"

MUMBAI: Like many streaming services, Spotify has a few limits, even for paying customers. While Spotify has more than 50 million songs available to customers to stream at any time, users have been clamouring for this limit to be removed for years – a request started in 2014 has over 12,500 votes. Spotify has finally relented and started rolling out an “unlimited library” experience.

Until today, there was a hard limit of 10,000 songs that users could save to their own “Your Music” collections on Spotify for easy access.

Users have been requesting that Spotify remove the limit for years, but the company had previously shown resistance to the idea, commenting in 2017, “At the moment we don’t have plans to extend the Your Music limit. The reason is because less than 1% of users reach it.”

Before now, it was only possible to save 10,000 items in your Library. If you ran into this limit, a message would pop up that said “Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums”. This was especially annoying for anyone who was paying for Spotify Premium. Thankfully, that limit is gone now.

The new “unlimited library” means you can like/save as many songs and albums as you want. There are still a few other limitations in place. First, users are still limited to downloading 10,000 songs per device for a max of 5 devices. Playlists are still limited to 10,000 items.

Spotify also says you may see the error message for a few more days, but the removal on this cap should roll out to all users soon. It always felt kind of arbitrary to have a limit for how many songs could be saved to your Library.