RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Dec 2019
music
News
CD Baby announces return of DIY Musician Conference to Austin
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Publishing | CD Baby | Youtube | Spotify | music |

MUMBAI: CD Baby is announcing its sixth annual DIY Musician Conference, to be held on August 28-30 in Austin, Texas. While the event is still 9 months away, CD Baby wants to reward early registration by offering a low price for 2020 tickets. Early-bird tickets for 2020 are now available for just $129.

The annual DIY Musician Conference welcomes more than 1500 musicians of all ages, career stages, and walks of life engaging in actionable presentations by people like them, people who have worked for years to get music heard and to build fanbases. The event spans three days of intensive, celebratory interaction and learning, designed not to give a platform to industry talking heads, but to give artists the tools they need to leave the ballroom and change their creative lives and careers.

“CD Baby pays close attention to what our artists need,” explains Kevin Breuner of CD Baby. “We know they are often hungry for a real plan of action, for helpful advice and encouragement, not for another panel on abstract business issues facing major labels.” The focus is on accessible, actionable ideas and tips that work for musicians at a variety of career crossroads, meaningful takeaways that energize and transform.

Last year, the conference made the move from its long-time home in Nashville to Austin, where it was able to connect with a fresh community of musicians in another deeply musical Americn city. Attendees will be encouraged to take full advantage of Austin’s quirky, rootsy music scene, connecting them with artists, presenters, and other participants that reflect the city’s idiosyncratic creativity and charm.

The presentations, workshops, mentoring sessions, and jam rooms will be waiting for musicians on August 28-30, 2020 at the downtown Hilton.

Past attendees may remember, the earlier you get in on tickets, the more opportunities you'll be able to apply for. In previous years, early ticket purchases have included perks such as:

Showcase and open mic slots

Studio tours

One-on-one mentoring

Song pitch sessions

YouTube Studios and Spotify Sessions

related stories
music services  |  12 Dec 2019

Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be: In Music Fans' Playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his music for years, leading the rock band Arrows to Fire. Like a lot of indie artists, he’d done all he could, but the results were disheartening. An album’s worth of tracks on Spotify would garner less than 50 listeners.

private fm stations  |  12 Dec 2019

RJ Malishka asks '#KABTAK'; raises voice on the issue of women safety

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has launched a campaign ‘#KABTAK’ on - Morning No. 1 show with RJ Malishka to talk about abuse and educate listeners on different laws.

private fm stations  |  12 Dec 2019

BIG FM launches music video for 'Hawa Tight Hai' to invite all dhaakads to sensitize various pollution issues

MUMBAI: As a part of its recently launched campaign, ‘Hawa Tight Hai’ which intends to find feasible solutions to make India a better place to reside for future generations, BIG FM, one of the largest networks in the country, gives its listeners a reality check through its theme song.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group