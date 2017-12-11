RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Dec 2017
music
News
Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | Mastiii | PEN India Limited | Jayanti Lal Gada | Manav Dhanda | SABGROUP |

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every entertainer to be available for its audience at their convenience. Keeping this under consideration, India’s music channel Mastiii has made its way from small screen to the mobile app.

The channel has expand its digital footprint via an exclusive content association with PEN India Ltd. and it is now available on their latest, Bollywood Times Mobile App, a one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs.

Bollywood Times a pre-dominantly movie focused platform has a vast reach and majorly youth audience. This strategical move of associating with Mastiii will give the platform a boost to reach out to a wider audience. At the same time bringing Mastiii closer to its 200 million monthly viewers who would now be able to enjoy the content on the go, thus the association will be a WIN-WIN deal for both the brands.

Talking about the tie-up, SABGROUP CEO Manav Dhanda stated, “Mastiii has always been the flag bearer and the undisputed leader of the music and youth genre. With the association and the two brands coming together we aim at reaching out to the youth where they are. The association with PEN India Ltd. comes at a time when the mobile app industry is booming in India and has shown tremendous growth with over six billion apps downloaded in 2016 alone. The launch of the Bollywood Times app and the streaming of our content on it will not only strengthen each brand individually but help give the youth of India a variety of content on a single platform.”

Commenting on the association, PEN India Limited chairman and managing director Jayanti Lal Gada, expressed that, “In a bid to ensure that digital-first audiences of today have access to the best of entertainment, we are glad to come into this association with India’s No.1 Music and Youth channel Mastiii in an exclusive linear feed sharing deal, that is available on our latest Bollywood Times App. The relentless efforts of the team and particularly my younger son Akshay Gada, in the creation of this app catered to Bollywood enthusiasts and lovers has culminated in fruition of this association. With the backing of an established industry name like Mastiii the premier music channel from SABGROUP, we are confident the launch of the app will see success.”

related stories
television channels  |  11 Dec 2017

Four biggest music festivals from 2017 to air on Vh1

MUMBAI: We have definitely come across many music festivals, right? But this December these four festivals will take the world by storm. They have been there for decades. 2017 saw some of the biggest festivals being hosted at exotic locations around the world.

music services  |  07 Dec 2017

Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com.

television channels  |  07 Dec 2017

B4U Music champion The UK Asian Urban Talent 'In The Mix'

MUMBAI: B4U Music are thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show titled In The Mix hosted by the renowned music duo Panjabi Hit Squad.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group