Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every entertainer to be available for its audience at their convenience. Keeping this under consideration, India’s music channel Mastiii has made its way from small screen to the mobile app.

The channel has expand its digital footprint via an exclusive content association with PEN India Ltd. and it is now available on their latest, Bollywood Times Mobile App, a one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs.

Bollywood Times a pre-dominantly movie focused platform has a vast reach and majorly youth audience. This strategical move of associating with Mastiii will give the platform a boost to reach out to a wider audience. At the same time bringing Mastiii closer to its 200 million monthly viewers who would now be able to enjoy the content on the go, thus the association will be a WIN-WIN deal for both the brands.

Talking about the tie-up, SABGROUP CEO Manav Dhanda stated, “Mastiii has always been the flag bearer and the undisputed leader of the music and youth genre. With the association and the two brands coming together we aim at reaching out to the youth where they are. The association with PEN India Ltd. comes at a time when the mobile app industry is booming in India and has shown tremendous growth with over six billion apps downloaded in 2016 alone. The launch of the Bollywood Times app and the streaming of our content on it will not only strengthen each brand individually but help give the youth of India a variety of content on a single platform.”

Commenting on the association, PEN India Limited chairman and managing director Jayanti Lal Gada, expressed that, “In a bid to ensure that digital-first audiences of today have access to the best of entertainment, we are glad to come into this association with India’s No.1 Music and Youth channel Mastiii in an exclusive linear feed sharing deal, that is available on our latest Bollywood Times App. The relentless efforts of the team and particularly my younger son Akshay Gada, in the creation of this app catered to Bollywood enthusiasts and lovers has culminated in fruition of this association. With the backing of an established industry name like Mastiii the premier music channel from SABGROUP, we are confident the launch of the app will see success.”