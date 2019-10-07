Spotify got you shuffling for its first Diwali in India!

MUMBAI: With Diwali just around the corner, Spotify is ready to light it up through a blast of creative, fun and engaging initiatives. Right from music you'll love this festive season, to ads that bring back Anil Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's sparkling chemistry, Spotify is here to celebrate its first Diwali with you.

Kick off with feels from Spotify's 12 new playlists in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. From partying to praying, these playlists cover devotional aarti music you can listen to with fam, to some exciting pataaka numbers for your much-loved card parties with friends. Playlist links below:

· Diwali Sale Jukebox (Hindi); Diwali Drive (Hindi); Diwali Bonanza (Punjabi) - Build up the fun with these fun playlists that accompany you on your Diwali shopping trips to the mall, most likely over and over again ;)

· Diwali Bash (Hindi); Diwali Party Hits (Punjabi); Deepavali Kondattam (Tamil); Deepavali Dhamaka (Telugu) - Get your A game on with these peppy numbers. Great to get the party started for a get together with you fav people!

· Diwali Shuffle (Hindi); Diwali Chill (Hindi); Deepa Oli Thirunaal (Tamil) - Whether you want to continue the upbeat feels (shuffle), or switch over to some mellow mood music (chill), here are playlists that will add to the mood

· Diwali Aartis & Bhajans (Hindi); Deepavali Aarti (Telugu) - No more struggling to look up all the aartis you have to recite on D-day when your parents and grandparents aren't in town to guide you (or they are, and you want to impress them). We got you covered with our brand new devotional playlists.

For all those who are stuck in that horrid traffic on your shopping sprees, keep your calm with Music Shuttle.

In addition, the fun banter from Spotify’s ‘Sunte Ja’ campaign continues with protagonists Anil Kapoor and Ishan Khattar joining the brand's Diwali celebration. Based on the insight of how music is deeply rooted in India’s social fabric is celebrating the fervour of seasonal festivities, the campaign this time brings to life the celebration of Diwali with music. You can catch the first ad here! With their much-loved on-screen chemistry brought alive during the ‘Sunte Ja’ campaign, Anil Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar return to play the iconic father-son duo’s relationship, this time lighting up the magic around everything that makes Diwali a uniquely cultural and socially intimate experience with friends and family. The campaign features three films that will be aired on TV, along with amplification across priority digital platforms.

"Diwali is all about chores, family time, get togethers with friends, and new beginnings. We wanted our playlists and campaign to be as fresh and fun as what this festive season brings. It's also a huge festival for our diaspora audiences and our playlists have been created keeping those users in mind as well. This is perhaps one of the most important cultural moments for our users and we want to ensure we are a part of all that they celebrate," said Spotify India managing director Amarjit Batra.

Spotify has, thus, designed a surprise in-app experience for you on the Diwali weekend, but you got to wait for it.

Till then, light it up with some amazing music and laughter!

