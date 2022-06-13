Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly. Increased Smartphone use, affordable and widespread internet data availability, and the coronavirus outbreak have all fueled this substantial growth across genres such as entertainment, gaming, news, and information.

For content creators and techies, the internet has opened up new prospects and revenue streams. While many settle for a good-paying job, there are a few who hustle and chase their passion. Because the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted human physical connectivity, many people have been compelled to look for alternate career opportunities that can be done remotely. As a result, the increased demand for creative content presents a huge monetization opportunity for content creators.

Content creators have gradually begun to experiment with material forms such as podcast-style talks, panel discussions, closed group networking, video and audio chats to provide more personalized content than before. User-generated platforms allow creators to create unique content and reach out to niche audiences who are all looking for similar material and a way to make money from home.

Listed down below 5 user-generated platforms that everyone can use to earn money and generate income in 2022:

Brilix

Brilix is the world's first and largest learning-focused Social Media Community Platform, and has become a game-changer by helping educational content creators and learners to connect, learn and earn. Launched in 2021, Brilix aims to make Indian students and teachers self-sufficient by assisting them in finding a way to monetise their knowledge. The platform has adopted a flawless approach to building the learning community and a layer of educational creator economy backed by blockchain and tokenization. Since its inception, Brilix has evolved swiftly to become one of the top platforms offering educational content creators and learners infinite opportunities.

Plixxo

POPxo's Plixxo is one of India's largest influencer marketing networks, with over 26,000 influencers. It caters to influencers as well as brands.

Bloggers, YouTubers, celebrities, Instagram influencers, and campus influencers can all join up for paid campaigns through the site. Plixxo allows brands to ask thousands of influencers to participate in their marketing campaigns. In brief, Plixxo makes it easier for marketers to execute influencer campaigns. Plixxo is a platform for influencers that certifies their accounts, reach, and statistics.

Clubhouse

The Creator First accelerator programme at Clubhouse compensates users. Payments can be sent by any user, and the app will pay the author the full amount without taking a cut. Payments to Clubhouse creators are straightforward to send, making it extremely convenient for both producers and consumers. Clubhouse intends to expand its monetization alternatives in the future, with each one aimed at rewarding creators for their hard work and innovative ideas.

Momspresso

Momspresso is India's largest user-generated content network for women, with a ten-year history. With the support of Influencers, Content Creators, and others, the platform is assisting companies in conceptualizing and launching digital campaigns while utilizing traffic on their social media platforms in ten different languages. It's a bilingual content portal aimed towards today's complex mothers. It's a space for moms, brimming with the spirit of possibility. The carefully crafted information aids mothers not just in their roles as mothers, but also as wives, daughters, and, most importantly, as women!

Youtube

YouTube is an online video sharing network where users can share, upload, watch, and rate videos. The video aggregator has an advertising system that allows content creators to monetize their videos. Even in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak, YouTube held out as the best platform for video makers to monetize their activities.