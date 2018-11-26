Gaana tunes-up app for an elevated user experience!

MUMBAI: Gaana, the leading music streaming player in the Indian market has rolled out a new version of the app on Android and iOS platforms that would offer music lovers a never before immersive experience by enhancing the discoverability of music, aiding in decision making of playlists, a better voice search and with the availability of lyrics making it more engaging and interactive than ever before.

Commenting on the new launch, Gaana CEO Prashant Agarwal said, “Today we are at more than 80 mn monthly active users with an active subscription base. We are extremely passionate about elevating consumer experience at every step, which is why we decided to give the app a facelift to further enhance user interaction. Over the last few months, we have increased investment in machine learning and AI to improve our recommendation algorithms and today almost 15% consumption on the platform is being delivered through our recommendation engine. “

He further added, “Our focus at Gaana is to be the everyday companion of every user by being there through all the different moods and phases that our user goes through. Keeping in line with this, we are certain that the revamp will help us curate a fulfilled user experience on the app.”

The app has over 1.2 billion streams a month across 30 languages including Indian regional languages has introduced a facelift to improve user experience on the app. Some of the new introductions are as follows

Hassle free discoverability

With the new app, discoverability becomes a lot simpler. Users can now quickly select their choice of music by taking help of the Personalized Music Feed at Search. The app will track your listening history and prompt suggestions thus saving you the drudgery of browsing through a vast library of music to make your pick. The smart feed is powered by the ML models to expose users to varied content in one go.

Aids decision making

The revamped version also features a Made for you Mixes and Playlists. This will aid in decision making with tailor-made playlists to cater to your eclectic preferences. These will have tracks across genres for various occasions put together just for you.

Engaging content

And engaging modern UX will ensure that music lovers experience fresh content every day. It will filter music based on what you have listened and what you have not and will suggest new content accordingly. AI and Machine Learning (ML) has been the key driver in leveraging the user behaviour for understanding taste profiles and tailoring music listening experiences for each unique user.

Easy accessibility

Voice is the most convenient medium for input unlike a keyboard and we see the millennial generation moving to voice in a big way. Also, the new wave of internet users will primarily use Voice as input as many will not be comfortable with typing. The Voice Search option will make accessibility faster as it gives you the freedom to make movements on the app without having to type details of the songs. Users can search for their favourite songs by saying the name of song, singer, movie, lyrics, moods, and occasions.

Immersive experience

Consumers can not just listen to music but also sing while the song is playing. The new feature will let consumers view lyrics with full-screen players. The font and the style can be changed to make it appear more legible. In addition to the above, the app has been made more user-friendly with an increased focus on imagery and breathing spaces. It has also improved player experience and onboarding process.

The new app will be available to Gaana’s IOS and Android user base.