Percept launches 'Sunburn at Home'- a Live Streaming venture to encourage 'Stay At Home' rules

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the launch of ‘Sunburn @ Home’, a brand new Live Streaming venture, specially curated to reach out to millions of Sunburn Fans with an objective of encouraging the ‘Social Distancing’ and compulsory lockdown mandate enforced by governments around the world and across India in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The ‘Sunburn @ Home’ Live Stream will take place on the Sunburn Festival Instagram and Facebook handles and feature an eclectic mix of trending international and domestic talents in the EDM domain. The very first edition held on Sunday 22 March from 19.30 hours saw multiple artists GREFF, Progressive Brothers and Teri Miko light up the screen to a fantastic audience response. Given the #JanataCurfew and #SocialDistancing enforced mandate which led to many sources of on-ground live entertainment options being instantaneously cancelled pan India, the ‘Sunburn @ Home’ Live Stream came as a welcome surprise and great entertainment alternative for Sunburn Fans and music aficionados over the weekend.

Given the popular response and masive requests received online after the first live-stream show, Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, Live Steamed the 2nd Edition of ‘Sunburn @ Home’ on Friday, 27 March from 8.00 pm onwards with renowned International artists Mari Ferrari, Rave Radio and Diego Miranda. Mari’s global touring schedule and single “Hello Hello” have touched many a fan heart and placed her in the top EDM power pack. Racking up a combined 18 million plays of Facebook and having performed across 11 countries, Rave Radio’s remixes, synth-heavy, the quirky bass-driven sound has become a trademark feature with their singles ‘Rock It’ and ‘Carry You’ both crossing the 1 million YouTube views. Diego Miranda reached the Top 1 position in Beatport with his track Boomshakalak. A popular presence at Tomorrowland Belgium, Ultra Miami and Rock in Rio, Diego rules the music domain as a multi-talented DJ and Producer with many awards to his credit. The second edition got phenomenal views and likes from Sunburn fans.

Given Sunburn@Home’s growing popularity, the Live stream on Saturday, 28 March will see D’Angello & Francis, Maddix and Spin Doctor visit your homes while Sunday, 29 March will see the electrifying Bassjackers and Angemi kick up a storm within the confines of your home. Acts to look forward to in the upcoming week include SEVENN, JUICY M, Ummet Ozcan, Jay Hardway, Lost Frequencies, Frontliner, LNY TNZ, Moksi, and many more.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live states, “After seeing the phenomenal response we garnered from the launch edition of ‘Sunburn @ Home’ on 22 March we realized that the demand for EDM entertainment at home in India is massive but remains largely unexploited. As a brand we believe in catering to the growing appetite of our fans while adhering to the ‘Social Distancing’ and Stay at Home Curfew norms imposed for our own safety across the country. Sunburn has always been about our fans and our enduring online dialogues with our millennial fan base across India confirmed that this is the best strategy we can employ for our fans until the scenario turns around. We have a phenomenal artist line up and we are sure our fans are going to love the all new digital Sunburn offering.”

‘Sunburn @ Home’ Live Stream promises to deliver the most intrinsic and enhanced fan experience in the safety of your homes. After successfully concluding the 13th edition of its' annual showcase at Goa, Sunburn is looking forward to taking the music experience for its fans to the next level using the best of new-age technology even while encouraging the all India Social Distancing and Janata Curfew rules.

Sunburn @ Home is presented by Kingfisher.

Don’t forget to check into the Sunburn Festival Facebook and Instagram pages on 28 and 29 March 2020 from 8.00 pm onwards and watch the biggest names in the music domain take over your home stage performing their hit tracks to get you out of your quarantine blues and into a positive party vibe.