IncSync Music collaborates with Helo India for music tour 'Safar IncSync'

MUMBAI: IncSync Music recently announced its partnership with Helo India as the social media partner for their upcoming music tour 'Safar IncSync'. As part of the partnership, Helo users will have access to the artists who will interact with them as well as to other live updates from the tour.

Speaking about the same, IncSync Music CEO and founder Rashid Khan exclaimed, “We are quite thrilled at this collaboration and are confident that Helo will help us reach out to our fans across the country, making this tour a big success.”

"Helo plays an important role in bridging the information gap for the first-time internet users across major Indian languages. It gives a platform to the users to discover and consume content in the languages of their choice. Similarly, IncSync Music gives young talent from across India a platform to showcase their singing talent. We are very excited about this and hope that this partnership will make people enjoy original live music. This partnership will also give all Helo users access to exclusive live-streaming of the concert in real-time," said Helo Entertainment Business Development head Chhandita Nambiar.

As part of the partnership, Helo India is going all out to promote the artists as well as the concert, across all their official Helo handle.

The tour is slated to begin from 14 September 2019 in Lucknow. Safar IncSync is a troupe, which plans to revive the concert culture not only in India but internationally as well. The troupe will tour India and few international destinations in its first phase.

Safar IncSync consists of seven singers and a six-piece live band. The highlight of the show is a Hindustani classical guitarist who redefines of how classical music can be amalgamated with Bollywood.

The concert will include a mix of Bollywood numbers from genres like love ballads, Sufi, Bollywood Rock, Bollywood Jazz, Qawwali and more.

