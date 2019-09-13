RadioandMusic
Magic Moments Music Studio associates with Sunburn 2019
MUMBAI: Magic Moments Music Studio from the house of Radico Khaitan has partnered with Asia’s biggest music festival, ‘Sunburn 2019’ third year in a row. After two fruitful years of association, this year Magic Moments has extended the magnitude of the collaboration and has come up as the co-title sponsor.

Commenting on the partnership, Radico Khaitan LTD CEO Amar Sinha said, “We are thrilled by the traction garnered by the past associations with this Asia’s biggest music festival. Like our brands, the festival brings the international flavour to cater to the Indian audiences and hence, it resonates with brand Magic Moments entirely. As a responsible business leader, I encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and create some magic moments at the festival.”

The festival kicks-off from 14 September in Noida with the show-stopping gig by American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor Wiz Khalifa. Other performers at the event include Indian singer and songwriter Ananya, Indian-American songwriter and singer from California Raja Kumari and Identical Twin R&B Duo THEMXXNLIGHT.

The six month long festival will organize events nationwide. Other than metropolitans such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, the festival will take the events to cities including Ludhiana, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Patna, Jabalpur, Indore, Vizag, Mysore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, and Daman.

The grand finale returns to Goa this year after three extravagant finales in Pune. The artist line up this season will include Wiz Khalifa and Dutch DJ and record production duo from Amsterdam Yellow Claw, Indian singer, rapper (Hip-Hop/Rap/RnB/PoP) Emiway Bantai among other international and national starts.

For all the EDM music fans and to digitally engage with the consumers, Magic Moments is running a Sunburn exclusive ‘#MagicAtSunburn’ contest across social media platforms of the brand. All you need to do is to answer a few simple questions with the hashtag #MagicAtSunburn to win exclusive passes to the Sunburn Arena 2019.

