Sony Music announces exclusive music deal with Pabitra Entertainment
Mumbai: Global music giant, Sony Music announced a digital distribution deal with Orissa’s leading music label Pabitra Entertainment. Sony will give a platform for streaming and downloading the vast and rich catalogue of Pabitra Entertainment.

The catalogue of Pabitra Entertainment includes all their old and new movies, from the famous ‘Jatra’ content to ‘Sambalpuri’ songs to devotional ‘Shloka Mantra’, etc, will be available on all digital properties.

Commenting on the association, from Pabitra Entertainment, Pabitra Nayak says, “We are very excited to make our vast catalogue exclusively available to Sony Music. Their digital distribution arm will serve our Odiya content to more than hundred countries. This is the age of digital and it is important for our content to be available across the streaming services”

Adding on Director - Digital Business of Sony Music Entertainment India, Hari Nair said, “Pabitra Entertainment is an aggressive content player in Odissa. Most of their tracks are commercially not exploited on the digital space. We will work closely with them and help them monetize across digital platforms”

