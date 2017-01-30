RadioandMusic
RNM
| 30 Jan 2017
music
News
Hungama Crossblade Festival 2017 went live on Hungama Play and Hungama Music for the first time
Events
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Live | Siddhartha Roy | Crossblade Music Festival | Crossblade | Gurnazar | Prabh Gill | Zora Randhawa | Nucleya | Harry Sandhu | Jassi Gill | Babbal Rai | Nooran sisters | Hungama Play | Hungama Music | Tata Sky Music | Indie Roots Quad | Hungama.com |

MUMBAI: The largest and the one of a kind Punjabi music festival - Hungama Crossblade, which took place on 28 - 29 January 2017 at Mohali, was live streamed across Hungama’s on demand platforms Hungama Play and Hungama Music and also on Tata Sky Music+ Indie Roots Quad and Hungama’s Facebook Page. The aim was to expand the reach of the festival, for music lovers across the globe who can enjoy the experience of the festival at their fingertips.

Hungama Crossblade featured the musical musings of popular celebrity performers like Diljit Dosanjh, Nucleya, Harry Sandhu, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai and Nooran Sisters along with artists like Akhil, Gurnazar, Prabh Gill and Zora Randhawa among others.

Diljit Dosanjh said, “I look forward to performing at the Hungama Crossblade music festival at Mohali this year, it is going to be a great experience. I hope that my fans enjoy the special performance I have lined up for them and that they can make it to the festival. However, it is very exciting to know that the festival will cross borders, digitally, as it is live streamed across Hungama’s platforms. With all the great performances and fun experiences lined up I am sure the audience will be wowed!”

Speaking on the association, Hungama.com CEO Siddhartha Roy said, “This is our second year of association with Crossblade and we are ecstatic to see the audience’s response to the music and experiences offered at the festival. As a lead up to the event, we have created a dedicated Hungama Crossblade playlist which has been a great success with our users enjoying the content."

related stories
(Image Credit: businesstoday)
live  |  28 Jan 2017

My commitment to Govt of Maharashtra is you back us and we will give you No. 1 festival in the world: Percept's Harindra Singh

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals concluded with some of the biggest names from the dance music scene including EDM powerhouse Armin Van Buuren, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, KSHMR, Angerfist, Dannic, Nucleya, among

labels  |  25 Jan 2017

T-Series and its secret sauce for its Youtube No 1 music channel ranking

MUMBAI: The folks at T-Series are celebrating and how. The reason: the music label’s Youtube channel emerged as the No 1 music channel in the world for the calendar year 2016 with 7.2 billion video views.

Dekkho-sony
music services  |  25 Jan 2017

Dekkho collaborates with Sony Music for premium video content

MUMBAI: Online video streaming platform Dekkho has entered into a tie-up with Sony Music for premium video content. Under the association, the platform will have complete access to Sony Music’s catalogue of over 80,000 music videos.

explore RNMbiz

regulators

music

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group