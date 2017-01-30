Hungama Crossblade Festival 2017 went live on Hungama Play and Hungama Music for the first time

MUMBAI: The largest and the one of a kind Punjabi music festival - Hungama Crossblade, which took place on 28 - 29 January 2017 at Mohali, was live streamed across Hungama’s on demand platforms Hungama Play and Hungama Music and also on Tata Sky Music+ Indie Roots Quad and Hungama’s Facebook Page. The aim was to expand the reach of the festival, for music lovers across the globe who can enjoy the experience of the festival at their fingertips.

Hungama Crossblade featured the musical musings of popular celebrity performers like Diljit Dosanjh, Nucleya, Harry Sandhu, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai and Nooran Sisters along with artists like Akhil, Gurnazar, Prabh Gill and Zora Randhawa among others.

Diljit Dosanjh said, “I look forward to performing at the Hungama Crossblade music festival at Mohali this year, it is going to be a great experience. I hope that my fans enjoy the special performance I have lined up for them and that they can make it to the festival. However, it is very exciting to know that the festival will cross borders, digitally, as it is live streamed across Hungama’s platforms. With all the great performances and fun experiences lined up I am sure the audience will be wowed!”

Speaking on the association, Hungama.com CEO Siddhartha Roy said, “This is our second year of association with Crossblade and we are ecstatic to see the audience’s response to the music and experiences offered at the festival. As a lead up to the event, we have created a dedicated Hungama Crossblade playlist which has been a great success with our users enjoying the content."