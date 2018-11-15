HDFC Life chooses Music to connect with young millennials, collaborates with Universal Music

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance Company, one of India’s largest private life insurers, launched the second edition of its successful campaign #YoungandResponsible today.

Research conducted by the company on the lifestyle and habits of the younger generation highlighted certain lesser-known facts about the youth, which eventually provided the idea for the campaign. Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims at busting the myth that young millennials are reckless and irresponsible and endeavours to set straight the record on how the youth have been misunderstood over the years. Interestingly, this TG forms a fast growing segment of HDFC Life’s customer base.

In this campaign, HDFC Life speaks to audiences through two new young stars from the field of music. They are Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi, who created quite a place for themselves in the industry in a short span of time. This year’s theme focuses on young individuals who have pursued careers of their choice and are successful in their respective fields. The company has also identified music as the key affinity hook to connect with the generation. Music is known to cut across barriers of age, religion and language, connecting people from all walks of life and is highly popular with youngsters.

Strategic Alliances Bancassurance (ex-HDFC) and Speciality Direct Sales Chief Marketing Officer and Head Pankaj Gupta said, “Our research data clearly shows that the Young Millennial is extremely smart and in fact, better at long term planning for their goals and aspirations, compared to the previous generations. This is contrary to the generic perception. The findings inspired us to challenge the stereotype and launch the #YoungandResponsible campaign last year, which struck a chord with this generation. We aim to reach out to them again through music in this campaign - encourage them to do what their heart desires while raising awareness about financial planning, which will give them the confidence to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

Universal Music Group and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Devraj Sanyal said, “Music is a pulse, which connects the youth and HDFC Life effectively uses this as a medium to share their message. It has been an insightful collaboration where we got a chance to understand and share our expertise to create a track which is aspiring to break age old dogmas about the young being reckless.”

HDFC Life has a history of using music as a trusted medium for the brand to connect with its audiences. For this campaign, HDFC Life collaborated with Universal Music to ensure the essence of the brand can be maximized by leveraging on their understanding of music.

They have created a song, which talks about the young generation – planning, practising and pursuing their dreams with success and pride re-emphasizing the brand’s motto ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’