Shemaroo sees higher numbers on increased revenue from traditional media

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reported 18.3 percent higher y-o-y consolidated Total Revenue for the quarter ended 30 September 2017 (Q2-18, quarter under review) at Rs1,345.7 million as compared to the Rs 1,138.6 million in Q2-17.Shemaroo’s consolidated PAT for the quarter under review improved 29.9 percent y-o-y to Rs188.2 million (14 percent margin) as compared to the Rs144.90million (12.8 percent margin) in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased 18.3 percent y-o-y to Rs 1,343.7 from Rs 1135.5 million. In its earnings release, Revenue from traditional media increased 11.8 percent y-o-y during the quarter under review to Rs 1002 million as compared to Rs 896 million in the corresponding year ago quarter. Shemaroo says that revenue from new media increased 42.5 percent y-o-y in Q2-18 to Rs 342 million from Rs 240 million.

Shemaroo’s EBIDTA including other income in the current quarter at Rs363.2 million (27 percent margin on total income of operating revenues) increased 13.7 percent y-o-y from Rs 319.4 million (28.1 percent margin on total income of operating revenue).

Let us look at the other numbers reported by Shemaroo

The company’s Total Expenditure (TE) in Q2-18 at Rs 1,079.6 million (80. percent of operating revenue) was 19.5 percent more y-o-y than the Rs 903.5 million (79.6 percent of operating revenue). The company’s cost of raw materials consumed declined 19.9 y-o-y in Q2-18 to Rs 692.5 million (51.5 percent of operating revenue) as compared to Rs 864.3 million (76.1 percent of operating revenue).

Employee benefits expense in Q2-18 increased 35.7 percent y-o-y during the quarter under review to Rs 98.5 million (7.3 percent of operating revenue) from Rs 72.6 million (6.4 percent of operating revenue).Other expenses declined 7.7 percent y-o-y in Q2-18 to Rs 50 million (3.7 percent of operating revenue) from Rs 54.2 million (4.8 percent of operating revenue).