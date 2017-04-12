Jio introduces new Rs 309 all unlimited plan with special benefits

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (‘Jio’) announced today that the Jio Summer Surprise has been fully withdrawn, following the advice of Telecom Regulatory authority of India (‘TRAI’).

Jio further announced new ‘All Unlimited’ plans with special benefits, exclusively for its Jio Prime members and aimed at encouraging Jio subscribers to live the Digital Life without restrictions – Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan.

The plans start with the most affordable Rs. 309 all unlimited plan, which provides Unlimited SMS, calling and data (1GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge.

The company also announced the Rs. 509 all unlimited plan for daily high data users offering Unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge. Further details of all the plans are posted on the company website www.jio.com.

Considering the special benefits that are available to Jio Prime members, customers who were unable to subscribe to Jio Prime for any reason, can continue to do so by paying Rs. 408 or Rs. 608 (Jio Prime + recharge price) to avail these benefits.

These plans will be available starting today. Existing Jio customers who have not done their first recharge so far, need to do so by 15 April 2017 to avoid degradation and/or discontinuation of services.

Jio is currently implementing the world’s largest migration from free to paid services in such a short period of time. In order to smoothen the migration from free to paid services, Jio has implemented simple, affordable and regulatory compliant plans in customer interest. Jio looks forward to customers making full use of this opportunity to avail the most attractive tariff plans in the industry, which are unparalleled globally.

With this, Jio extends the benefits of a superior and advanced technology to take India to global digital leadership. Jio’s unmatched data strong network is capable of meeting the burgeoning data requirements of hundreds of millions of Indians. The announcement also marks another step in Jio’s commitment to continuously delight its customers and enable them to live a fully digital life. Jio is thankful to the millions of customers who have taken up Jio services.