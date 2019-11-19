TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres of music for users to express their creativity and celebrate everyday moments from life through short videos. TikTok has a library of music for users to include in their videos as background music. TikTok's Sounds section includes playlists and discovery features, ranked lists for top tracks (new and old) and featured songs.

Most recently, Madhubala’s look alike on TikTok went viral with the songs like Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka and Dekhne Mein Bhola Hai. Classic songs have received a second life due to being attached to TikTok.

This gave rise to users discovering the songs and create and share their videos on the platform with hashtags like #oldisgold #oldisgoldchallenge #Oldsong which garnered more than 4.5bn views. With 40% rise in creation of retro songs, the platform saw a rise when a few celebrities too took to the platform to create content on music from yesteryears.

The platform presents 200mn users with songs from the SaReGaMa catalog of 110K songs allowing them to choose from the most popular artists - R.D. Barman, Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhonsle, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Kishore Kumar, A.M. Rajah, Shankar Mahadevan and S.Janaki.