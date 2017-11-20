RadioandMusic
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

Television Channels | 9XO | Clyde D’Souza | Songs | 9XO O Bot Top Five | O Bot |

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five. This music block will play a list of chart toppers from various genres and themes. 9XO O Bot Top Five hourly music block will air everyday at 10 am with repeats at 2 pm, 7 pm and 11 pm all through the day from Monday to Saturday. 

Speaking of this new music property 9XO programming head Clyde D’Souza said, “Our super cool 3D animated character O Bot leads 9XO O Bot Top Five. Featuring five hit songs across genres, 9XO O Bot Top Five has a different theme every single day. The handpicked playlist features songs from the classic to the current genre; from love songs to laid back tunes, depending on the day of the week. Our viewers will definitely discover the best of songs which will resonate with them.”

9XO O Bot Top Five will be promoted across social media and digital platforms.

Tune into 9XO every day from Monday to Saturday at 10 am with repeats through the day at 2 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm.

