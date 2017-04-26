9X Jhakaas' Jhakaas Singles to play non-film music

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel launched 'Jhakaas Singles' on 22 April 2017. ‘Jhakaas Singles’ features the latest trending singles by popular Youtubers like Jasraj Joshi, Anand Shinde, Pravin Kuvar. This hourly show airs everyday at 3pm and with a repeat telecast at 8 pm. ‘Jhakaas Singles’ will highlight the increasing popularity of non-film music in the Marathi music industry.

Speaking on the new show 9X Jhakaas head of programming Ashwinikumar Patil said, “9X Jhakaas has always been a trendsetter introducing the viewers to the best of Marathi music. Maharashtra has a huge following for non-film music, popularly known as ‘Bhavgeet’ and we are pleased to present a special programming slot titled ‘Jhakaas Singles’, for this very genre of music. Singers such as Adarsh Shinde, Rohit Raut, Arya Ambekar, Shreyash Jadhav have more than 5 lakh views on their YouTube videos. Their music singles trend across social media platforms. Jhakaas Singles will provide a wider platform to such artists to showcase their talent.”

‘Jhakaas Singles’ will be promoted across social media platforms through promos and videos.