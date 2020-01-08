TikTok has levelled the 'playing field' for all genres of music: TikTok India Digital Music Head Hari Nair

Founded in 2012, TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance has been evolved over the years. Used to create short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos the app owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming has proven to be a platform to the ones who were striving to find a platform to showcase their talent.

To know more we spoke to TikTok India Digital Music Head Hari Nair.

Excerpts:

How is TikTok changing the way people perceive music?

Music discovery is a natural bi-product of TikTok because of its short-video format and the ease with which it allows users to create, discover, and share entertaining content. The platform not only has a library of music for users to include in their videos as background but at the same time, it has become a powerful promotional platform for music discovery.

TikTok has played the role of a catalyst for songs and emerging artists to gain exposure and break through with a wide and varied audience. The platform provides an opportunity for musicians to build a community of followers and showcase their original and creative work to a global audience.

With the discovery of old songs on the platform, does anything change for the creators who have been using the platform to showcase their talent? Can you share any trends for music streaming on TikTok?

TikTok has levelled the playing field for all genres and kinds of music. The platform presents a varied catalog of music from different genres for users to express their creativity and celebrate everyday moments from life through short stories. Through this we sometimes see old songs gaining a second life as users are crooning to melodies. We are happy that TikTok has played a role in rediscovering old songs, along with giving voice to newer talents and we hope to continue the same.

How does TikTok support the discovery of newer talents?

With TikTok, opportunities are endless and immense. The platform offers an outlet to over 200 million Indian users across the country to showcase their talent and connect with like-minded people. TikTok’s primary value proposition is allowing users the freedom to create, discover, and share their talent in an exciting and innovative short-video format. This itself allows for emerging creators and newer talent to come forward in different ways.

We have also witnessed a growing interest across generations to express themselves on the platform which is a testament to how TikTok has blurred the boundaries when it comes to freedom of expression and creativity.

Please do share how TikTok is collaborating with music labels to promote music for the upcoming movies and albums?

We work with all labels in India and partner with them on various initiatives. Some of our recent music partnerships include our collaboration with Sony Music on two initiatives - the launch of a TikTok World Cup 2019 Anthem titled “Jeetega Saara India” and an exclusive musical sticker for ‘Haaye Oye’.

Upcoming plans and collaborations the app would undertake?

The Bollywood industry has discovered how the platform can add immense value to their promotional outreach for upcoming movies and their music. In the past, TikTok has partnered with blockbuster films including Bharat, Gully Boy, Judgemental Hai Kya and the forthcoming slate looks exciting with the much-awaited upcoming release Bala.