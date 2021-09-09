Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their extension into original content.

Event Capital is a Live Entertainment IP aggregator and gradually got into co-creation of Live Entertainment IPs through structured partnerships. On regard to this, Radioandmusic got in contact with Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital leading IP creators to know about it.

“Our foray into Content has been organic where we have created a new format termed “Event Originals” under which we are creating Content linked to the core of our IPs. This is both fiction and non-fiction content which is being created and pitched to leading OTTs in the country”, said the CEO.

Share with us your experience with Event Capital?

Event Capital has been on the forefront of IP creation and curation. Leading IPs across verticals have been created and curated and are in season 4-5 of their lifecycle. With my experience of leading scalable IP led Business models across News, Music, General Entertainment has helped create extensions to our IPs in the form of Content, Hybrid Events, Virtual Environments and localized formats giving us new ways to build engagement with audiences and drive new ways for brands to engage with our IPs. Event Capital has always been an Entrepreneurship led company and gives you the flexibility to create new business avenues and drive them with a focus. The experience has been fun and full of excitement and the pandemic has fueled our growth towards new avenues such as Content & Digital to drive & build sustained business models while we eagerly await our core business of Live Entertainment to come back into full power with life coming back to normal soon.

Event Capital completing 8 years and now extending their vertical to content creation, tell us more on this?

Our eight-year journey has been filled with excitement creating and managing IPs across verticals which we have created and are on the forefront of Bollywood Music, Kids, Lifestyle, Fashion and have had great success both with Brands and consumers with us through our journey. Our foray into Content has been organic where we have created a new format termed “Event Originals” under which we are creating Content linked to the core of our IPs. This is both fiction and non-fiction content which is being created and pitched to leading OTTs in the country. We are also curating custom content for brands, our first brand led Content IP goes Live in October, this is a non-fiction content show which will span across 7 months.

How has the pandemic refined the event industry and what are the challenges faced by an event curator?

I feel the pandemic has given the industry new ways to curate the business of IPs and keep brands and consumers engaged. Disruptive Innovation is the key and has seen new formats arise in the industry. We have moved from successful event curators to content creators and hybrid model curators, the audience reach has got amplified and our turf is no longer local to its National & Global. The challenges specifically have been more on operating on a new turf which is primarily virtual, we used to be a very personal industry with physical footfalls at our events, today we have moved to a virtual/ Digital stage where you are digital connected and measurement metrics have moved to engagement and impressions instead of footfalls at the event. We have looked at the pandemic as a time to reinvent and up skill which has given the industry new ways to create environments that are highly engaging and scalable.

Give is your input on Business model for content creation- Reinventing content into a measurable business strategy

I will answer this question with context to our Content Business model. We have created Original Content which can be sold to OTT’s and curated for Brands. This Content Creation strategy has been backed with a custom distribution plan which ensures content travel to desired audiences and is clearly measurable in terms of artists engagement. The Content curation is split into both short form content made for social media platforms and mainstream content for a Digital platform. Content Creation cannot exist in insolence; it needs to be layered with a defined distribution strategy aiming to extensive reachability in year one of the show and measured through engagement and impressions.