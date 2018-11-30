RadioandMusic
Sports Flashes partners Channel 2 Group Corporation for Global Audio rights of ICC World Cup 2019
MUMBAI: Sports Flashes has announced today about acquiring the rights from the UAE based Channel 2 Group Corporation to broadcast, promote and distribute Audio content during the ICC World Cup 2019 globally.  Sports Flashes is India’s biggest multi-sports app that runs the only 24x7 Sports Radio Channel of India.

With the establishment of Cricket Radio over a decade ago, Group Corporation is an exclusive broadcast partner with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and holds exclusive global audio (Digital and Analogue) rights for all their LIVE events up until 2023.

Channel 2 and Sports Flashes will be using the services of world Known commentators and ex-cricketers.

The live audio feed would be broadcast across the Sports Flashes App and Web platform besides multiple other platforms including FM Radios, Mobile operators and Digital platforms around the world. The estimated reach of Global audience would be more than 1 Billion fans during the forthcoming World Cup from May-July 2019. 

Channel 2 Group Chairman Ajay Sethi said,I am happy to be associated with the Sports Flashes and creating a World Class experience for cricket loving fans around the World. We shall be promoting the Audio commentary to reach 100 plus countries and 1 billion people around the world.”

On the occasion, Sports Flashes founder Raman Raheja said, After the phenomenal Global success of the India West Indies series and thereafter expanding our footprint in India through the current India Australia cricket series, we are getting ready for the Mega World Cup 2019. We intend to reach to an audience of one Billion Cricket Fans with live feed of 48 ODIs from England. We shall be tying up with various radio and digital platforms for live feeding of the audio content. The biggest Cricket Event of the World will reach far and wide with best of talent giving a ball by ball updates”

Channel 2 group also holds LIVE in-match clip rights for ICC LIVE events in addition to Video Clip and Out-of-Home rights. It also holds audio rights from other cricketing boards for major events and Asia Cup.

Radio Sports Flashes was launched in January 2018 as 24x7 Internet Radio Channel, that broadcast Sports content like Live Chat Commentaries, Talk Shows, Special Sports Programs, Experts Comments, Sports News and Updates, Audio Documentaries, University Sports & Sportainment Content. It is the Official Global Audio Broadcast Partner of Indian Cricket.

Radio Sports Flashes is available on the Sports Flashes Mobile App and sportsflashes.com

