RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Mar 2018
music
News
Shemaroo Entertainment sees a shuffle at the top management
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Shemaroo Entertainment
Shemaroo Entertainment
Tags:
Labels | Shemaroo Entertainment | Hiren Gada | Kranti Gada | Raman Maroo | Atul Maru | Filmi Gaane |

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has elevated Hiren Gada as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kranti Gada as the Chief Operations Officer.

Hiren Gada, handling the dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer, would be the force behind charting the trajectory for Shemaroo Entertainment. He has been the reason to scale up the business for Shemaroo in recent past and also getting the company listed.

Simultaneously, Shemaroo has leveraged Kranti Gada as the Chief Operations Officer from her previous standing as Senior Vice President in the same company. Kranti has been at the helm of affairs with the DTH segment and launching the sought after Youtube channel Filmi Gaane and Shemaroo movies. The YouTube channel Filmi Gaane was launched in the year 2010 and has a staggering base of 8,265,848 subscribers. The channel is a one-stop destination for all hit songs of yesteryear as well as current blockbusters.

The second generation of the family, the husband-wife duo has played an active role in the success of Shemaroo as an entertainment conglomerate. Both of them have made relentless efforts in achieving a confluence between the old and the new-age technologies and bringing the company to the forefront of the industry.

Hiren Gada has been with the company for past 15 years, while Kranti has been with the company for 12 years, post her successful stint with Pepsi Co for two years.

Under Kranti’s aegis, Shemaroo’s YouTube Channel “FilmiGaane” crossed three billion cumulative views in the year 2017 and continues to grow. Also, she has played a key role in setting up Shemaroo’s mobile business and established the company as a leading Mobile Value Added Service (VAS) player of the country.

With a clear focus on strengthening the organisation for the next phase of development, Jai Maroo - Director of the company will now move from his current role of guiding the expansion of digital media business to focus on organizational transformation and excellence.

Raman Maroo and Atul Maru retain their positions as Managing Director and Joint Managing Director of the company respectively.

Commenting on the management restructuring, Shemaroo’s Managing Director Raman Maroo said, “Our endeavour has always been to build a future ready organisation with distinct professional capabilities while retaining its entrepreneurial culture. We have done that with an emphasis on developing internal talent and marrying that by bringing in great talent from industry peers. We want to create a structure that will power us as we enter our next growth phase.”

Starting as library some five decades ago, this family enterprise has successfully transformed into a professional set-up over the years. Also, Shemaroo Entertainment has been effective in adapting to newer platforms and technology over the years and continues to grow.

related stories
music services  |  19 Mar 2018

Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India. It would offer Muzik 247 Music’s selection boosting its selection across Malayalam and Tamil.

television channels  |  15 Mar 2018

9XM emerging as the no.1 music channel in India

MUMBAI: It finally happened. 9XM, the home-grown competitor to international music channels like MTV and Channel V, has emerged as the highest viewed music channel over the last six months.

television channels  |  13 Mar 2018

9X Media announces two new key appointments in the programming team

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of Abbas Syed as 9X Jalwa Vice President, Programming and Vishakha Gokhale as  9X Jhakkas Associate Vice President, Programming . This would be in addition to their current roles as 9X Media and Network Music Head VP Content Acquisition, respectively.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group