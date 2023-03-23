Join Juhi Chawla and Hari Darshan on a Spiritual Journey with Natural Incense Sticks

MUMBAI: Hari Darshan, India's leading manufacturer of premium pooja products, is pleased to announce the introduction of its Pure Series Natural Incense Sticks and Natural Series Premium Masala Agarbattis. Both of these new products have received Juhi Chawla's endorsement as their brand ambassador.

For more than 50 years, Hari Darshan has offered spiritual and devotional products, building a reputation as a company that values truthfulness, originality, and authenticity. Their products are crafted with the utmost care, using only high-quality natural ingredients to create an atmosphere of tranquility and peace.

The Natural Series Premium Masala Agarbattis is a line of charcoal-free incense sticks that are handcrafted with organic essential oils, herbs, and wood powder. It has a natural aroma and emits less smoke, which is what customers currently want. The pure herbs and oils used in these incense sticks are a unique blend that help elevate your senses. All-natural ingredients calm you down so you can concentrate on your spiritual path.

Mr. Goldy Nagdev, the MD of Hari Darshan, says, “These herbal incense sticks are a great option for those who favour natural and environmentally friendly products because they are made without the use of artificial preservatives and only with herbal ingredients.”

The Pure Series Natural Incense Sticks are a line of robust, carbon-free herbal incense sticks made with the intention of fostering a serene environment conducive to meditation or prayer.

Bollywood actress and philanthropist Juhi Chawla, who represents Hari Darshan, finds her morals and ideologies aligning with the company's dedication to promoting spiritual practices. She states, “Being a spiritual person, I believe in the power of natural fragrances to create a peaceful and serene environment. With these incense sticks, I find myself transported to a world of tranquility and peace, and I am excited to share this experience with fellow spiritual enthusiasts.”

Hari Darshan, a renowned household name in the nation, offers a diverse range of sacred equipment, including dhoop, agarbatti, hawan samagri, chandan tika, kalawa, gulab jal, puja diya oil, and camphor, to facilitate devotion, meditation, and spiritual practices.

Hari Darshan extends an invitation to all of its customers to try its brand-new Pure Series Natural Incense Sticks and Natural Series Premium Masala Agarbattis and take in the meditative and spiritual atmosphere they produce. The company believes that these new products will enhance the spiritual journey of its customers, and they are confident that they will love them.