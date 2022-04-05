Chingari powered by GARI token announces winners for Chingari Superstars contest

MUMBAI: India’s no. 1 short video app, Chingari, powered by GARI has announced the winners of its first-ever ‘Chingari Superstars’ Contest. Rajan Singh from Saran, Bihar won the first award with Rs. 1 crore worth of GARI tokens. Jagrati Srivastav from Ghaziabad UP won Rs.25 lakh worth of GARI tokens. Ashwini from Bengaluru, Karnataka won Rs.10 lakh worth of GARI tokens. While Nagashree from Bengaluru, Karnataka and Kajal Paul from Siliguri, West Bengal won Rs. 1 lakh worth of GARI tokens each. More than 1,00,000 Chingari users participated in the contest.
The contest provided a platform for potential talent from the nook and corner of the country to showcase their skills on India’s biggest short video app. The Chingari Superstars contest was held between 15th Feb and 31st March 2022. Participants were asked to upload their 5 videos and the winners were selected on the basis of community voting. Contest winners will be awarded in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. The inaugural season of the Chingari Superstars offered a whopping Rs 2 crore worth of GARI tokens. Chingari is also gearing up for season 2 of the Chingari Superstars contest which will be on a much bigger scale.
Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App said, “We congratulate all the winners of the inaugural ‘Chingari Superstars’ contest. We at Chingari, powered by GARI are on a mission to empower the creators from all across India and this contest is just another step towards that goal. We want the creators to pursue short video making as a full-time career through which they can earn regular income. We will soon be announcing season 2 of this popular contest in the near future to further empower the creator.”
MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more
MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more
MUMBAI: The grandson of Late Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji, Swaransh Mishra's new music composition, 'Jalpariya' has crossed 1+ million...read more
MUMBAI: After a delay of more than two months caused by an unpredictable pandemic, the Grammy Awards returned with a slew of potential historical...read more
MUMBAI:“Bollyboom”, a Percept Live Intellectual Property, in partnership with Cinnamon Tree Hospitality have expanded their hospitality footprint...read more
MUMBAI: Viral hit singer-songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated producer JVKE releases his new single, “this is what heartbreak feels like” via AWAL. JVKE...read more
MUMBAI: On Monday, the announcement was made for legendary drummer Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej to receive the Grammy for Divine Tides (Lahiri...read more