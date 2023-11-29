RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Interviews |  29 Nov 2023 12:10 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Rapper Panther talks about 'Galat Karam' in collaboration with Delhi Rapper Raga

MUMBAI: Rapper Panther releases a new independent song titled ‘Galat Karam' in collaboration with Delhi Rapper ‘Raga’.

"Galat Karam" is not just a song; it's a movement that encapsulates the experiences and aspirations of two exceptional artists who have faced life's trials and tribulations head-on. Their authentic stories and unfiltered passion are sure to resonate with fans of rap and hip-hop.

Check the interview below:

What is the story behind “Galat Karam”?

Panther and Raga were chilling at the studio and this beat came up. Panther mumbled a hook using the word “Galat Karam” and Raga joined the same. Both vibed too much with the hook hence it led to “Galat Karam”

Share us a memory you won’t forget while collaborating with Delhi Rapper Raga?

I started being his fan back when he just began to drop his music in 2015/16. From there to collaborating with him, it's all a memory I can’t forget.

Please let us know the speciality of the video of this song?

I’ve always felt that Indian Hiphop visuals have been a cheap copy of Visuals in Western Hiphop. I tend to bring Originality, Genius & Greatness to my visuals. If you notice, you can see that in my music Videos like “Galat Karam” & “Saiyyan Ji”, etc. I’m lucky enough to have Tuhin Chandra always guiding me through along with some great directors like Abhay Singh & Mayank Flash.

Future projects?

“Galat Karam” is the first single from my second mixtape “Flying Towards the City”. This tape will be something for the books and will be mentioned whenever they’ll talk about Indian Hiphop after a decade, that’s it, I said it!

Tags
rapper Panther Galat Karam Raga music singer
Related news
 | 26 Sep 2023

A surreal experience to do synchronized steps with SRK says Aaliyah Qureishi

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and actress Aaliyah Qureishi who’s popularly know as moniker Jhalli was recently seen playing one of the 6 girls in Shahrukh Khan’s girl squad in Red Chillies ‘Jawan’.

read more
 | 25 Aug 2023

I aim to avoid idleness at all costs, as it contradicts my drive to make most of life: Stephen Devassy

MUMBAI: Stephen Devassy, a well-known name in the Indian music world requires no introduction. This multi-talented musician, who hails from the little Kochi town of Palakkad, has established himself not just as a performer but also as a music director, composer, and arranger.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2023

Soumita Saha shares about representing India in two International Film festivals

MUMBAI: Recently, most of the prestigious International Film festivals across the globe has created a category named as " Music Video" .

read more
 | 21 Apr 2023

Asees Kaur drops a roaring revolution, a boss lady anthem, ‘I don't give a*’

MUMBAI: India’s most streamed female artist Asees Kaur releases a roaring revolution, a boss lady anthem, “I don't give a*”.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2023

Mannan Shaah feels ‘Nostalgic’ as ‘Commando - A One Man Army’ completes 10 years

MUMBAI: Indian film music composer, singer and film producer Mannan Shaah’s first movie ‘Commando: A One man Army’ completes 10 years this month.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

Red FM Introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more

Red FM introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more

Afrojack to headline OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI – OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festread more

Gulf joins hands with BIG FM for its ‘Unstoppable India’ campaign, celebrating the adventurous spirit of citizens!

MUMBAI: It is said that the journey is always more interesting than the destination itself.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games