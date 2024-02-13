World Radio Day special: Community Radio Connect FM 107.8 Launches Radio Series "Science in Everyday Life"

MUMBAI: A radio drama series, Science in Everyday Life (Dainik Jeevan Mein Vigyan), has been launched on Community Radio Connect FM 107.8 (an initiative of S M Sehgal Foundation) in collaboration with the Spoken Tutorial Project of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, on February 13, 2024. The thirty-five-episode radio series explains day-to-day observations through science in an innovative drama format.

Professor Kannan M. Moudgalya, Head of the Spoken Tutorial Project at IIT Bombay, said, “Based on the successful implementation of the Tamil pilot of Science in Everyday Life radio drama series, we are thrilled to be partnering with CR Connect to produce these programs in Hindi. The idea behind this initiative is to provide high-quality education to children in their mother tongue. The dramas are based on the 6th standard CBSE science syllabus. With this, we are also studying the impact an initiative like this can have on society when education content for the students is made by their own local community in their local language.”

Saisudha Sugavanam, the first broadcaster of Indias first community radio, Anna CRas authored these radio dramas. She said, “Through our interaction with students in urban, semi- urban, and rural areas, we feel that there is often a mental block towards maths and science.

Through this series of radio dramas, we attempt to change this perception by making science more accessible and engaging. We believe it will be particularly useful to rural students who might not have access to the material that urban students often do. The series revolves around a curious, bubbly and a brave girl. The characterization of the lead character is to break the gender bias around STEM education.”

Pooja Oberoi Murada, Principal Lead for Outreach for Development at S M Sehgal Foundation and Community Radio Connect, shared that the engaging episodes of the radio series align with this year's World Radio Day theme, which focuses on informing, entertaining, and educating listeners. The series covers scientific topics such as photosynthesis, tooth formation, the importance of proteins in the diet, and many more. The radio series aims to demystify science, facilitating better understanding among children. She expressed gratitude towards Spoken Tutorial IIT Bombay for this valuable initiative.

Listeners can tune in to the series every Monday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:30 am and 6:50 pm on Community Radio Connect FM 107.8. Additionally, they can actively engage with the program by participating in live phone-in sessions and sharing their thoughts on each episode on CR Connect studio number at 9813164542.

Community Radio Connect FM 107.8 stands as a vibrant community media platform, amplifying the voices of local communities across more than 300 villages spanning three districts in two states—Alwar and Deeg in Rajasthan and Nuh (Mewat) in Haryana. Founded by S M Sehgal Foundation, a registered public charitable trust in India, the community radio station catalyzes community-led programming, nurturing a direct and meaningful connection with the diverse populace of the three districts.

CR Connect goes beyond mere entertainment; it serves as an informational hub on crucial topics aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Addressing agricultural development, water management, gender issues, health and hygiene, mental health awareness, financial literacy, education, and local cultural nuances, the station plays a pivotal role in community development.

About The Spoken Tutorial Project:

The Spoken Tutorial Project, based at IIT Bombay, is a multi-award-winning educational technology platform committed to providing high-quality education to the Indian population in English and other vernacular languages. We do that by providing an ecosystem for the Indian population to acquire the necessary skills to pursue excellence as professionals. We aspire to make education accessible to all irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or economic status. In the last 10 years, Spoken Tutorial has trained over 80 lakh students on various IT topics.

For more information, email: sonia.chopra@smsfoundation.org