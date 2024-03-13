BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

MUMBAI: With a keen focus on enhancing women's understanding and motivating them to assume control of their finances, BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, presents the much-anticipated third season of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister'. The show is helmed by BIG RJ – RJ Rani, who puts light on issues at hand during her afternoon show ‘Aap Jaisi Rani’. It is dedicated to tackling the pressing issue of financial inclusion for women in India, where one in every five women lacks access to a bank account. The radio network is committed to closing this gap and promoting gender equality through interactive activities and meaningful discussions.

Throughout the four-week show, BIG FM will be hosting a diverse range of activities aimed at educating women about financial empowerment. Expert sessions will feature finance specialists and celebrity guests like Raveena Tandon, Nora Fatehi, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma, Sinny Shetty, Poonam Rungta, CEO of LJ Business School and Richa Singh, CFO at Prenod, among others. These sessions will delve into the significance of investments, demat accounts and effective money management strategies. Senior finance experts, including Avdhut Sathe, Santosh Navlani and Pankaj Mathpal, will also contribute to the initiative by advocating for men's support in enhancing women's financial literacy.

Notably, celebrities like Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Yami Gautam, along with others, will share personal insights on financial literacy. Furthermore, participants will have the opportunity to share personal stories and engage in vox pop discussions exploring the historical relationship between women and the Indian economy. These discussions will highlight the challenges faced by women in both regional and urban localities, underscoring the importance of monetary investments in fostering economic empowerment.

Commenting on the show, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said "India's economy thrives on the strength and resilience of its people and it is imperative we recognize the pivotal role women play in driving its growth and prosperity. Our 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ initiative is more than just a show – it's a movement towards building a stronger, more empowered India. We are proud to spearhead this show, which is motivating women from all corners of the nation to become their own Finance Ministers”.

The show will conclude with a comprehensive trading workshop by seasoned professionals, providing practical investment guidance to women. Both online and on-ground trading workshops will invite registrations from women across the nation. Following the show’s culmination, BIG FM will introduce a weekly segment, Thursday Investopedia. This segment will highlight learning curves and positive stories, aiming to inspire and educate listeners on wealth management. Stay tuned as BIG FM takes this journey forward to transform the lives of countless women through financial education.

