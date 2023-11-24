Red FM introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announce the release of its latest podcast series, “Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond.” The podcast delves into the stories of those who lived through the tragic events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In this six-episode podcast, survivors recount their unimaginable experiences, vividly describing the near-death encounters and the life-altering impact of that night. Each episode of the series unfolds a different facet of the survivors' journeys. Listeners will be taken on a journey through the invincible human spirit displayed by these individuals in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “At Red FM, we believe storytelling has the potential to evoke emotions and establish empathy. One such story that we believe deserves to be told is that of the survivors of the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008. Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond is our way of celebrating the indomitable human spirit that prevailed over all odds. With the firsthand accounts of these survivors, we are honored to be presenting gripping narratives, and heart-wrenching testimonials and share the profound lessons learned from that dark chapter in our history.”

The podcast is available on all leading podcast platforms. Red FM invites its audience to join in this emotional journey of the survivors of 26/11.

About 93.5 RED FM: Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

Podcast available on - https://linktr.ee/survivorsof26_11