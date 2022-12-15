Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its latest initiative, TRAFFIT, in collaboration with Cult.Fit. Through this program, Mirchi 95 and Cult.Fit have designed a unique way to keep Bangaloreans healthy and active while stuck in traffic. A recent study suggests that Bangaloreans spend an average of 234 hours a year in traffic. On the back of this insight, Mirchi 95 launched drive-time exercises led by Cult.Fit experts across its on-air and digital channels.

Kickstarting this two-week-long initiative, team Mirchi with RJs Jimmy Sarah, Ridhi, and Cult.Fit experts kickstarted the campaign Traffit on radio and social media. Following this, Mirchi and Cult.Fit created a fitness program for their listeners through which they can learn exercises that can be performed when they are stuck in traffic. Mirchi invited yoga and workout experts to guide listeners on how to perform the exercises and encourage them to regularly workout through a new workout every day. Taking the initiative to its digital platforms, Mirchi curated multiple content pieces to highlight quick and easy ways to stay active and raise public awareness about the initiative.

Commenting on the activity, M. N Hussain, Business Director, Mirchi (APT, KAR), said, “Mirchi has always strived for the betterment of society. We recognized the increasing traffic in Bangalore and the number of hours consumers spend in traffic and developed a novel solution to turn traffic jams into fitness centers. With an initiative of this magnitude, we are delighted to have collaborated with Cult.Fit who helped us enhance it further by bringing their expertise to the table. We are excited to hear from our listeners about this initiative.”

“When we at Cult.Fit first heard the idea of fitness in traffic, we immediately jumped into it because traffic is a great place to bring focus back to one’s body and basic breathing that several people tend to get wrong”, said Shwetambari Shetty, Fitness Expert, Cult.Fit.

Catch all the videos only on 95mirchibengaluru and start your fitness journey today.