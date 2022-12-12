RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Dec 2022
radio
News
Mirchi 95 launches RJ Gaurika, an emerging artist from Gen Z
Private FM Stations | Mirchi 95 | RJ Gaurika | Gen Z  |

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, brings on board RJ Gaurika, its newest and youngest RJ. She will be bringing her all-new afternoon show, Flower Bhi Fire Bhi, from 12 pm to 2 pm every Monday to Saturday, exclusively on Mirchi 95 FM. Bringing her high-spirited personality straight out of college, RJ Gaurika is all set to share her exuberance with Hyderabadis.  

The show will include RJ Gaurika's zestful wit as well as multiple segments to provide listeners with an afternoon full of entertainment. In her unique Gen Z style, she will engage with her listeners by talking about the latest happenings in Hyderabad, Bollywood gossip and a lot more.    

Furthermore, during her show, she will engage with some of the most well-known artists, musicians, and local bands from Hyderabad and engage in interesting conversations with them about art, culture, and content curation. Every Friday, RJ Gaurika will share her reviews and recommendations for films/shows to binge online like a true Gen Z. Besides this, she will also familiarize her listeners with the latest internet trends and slangs. That’s not all! RJ Gaurika will test her listeners knowledge regularly with fun quizzes around food, the city, Bollywood, and music.  

Commenting on this onboarding, M N Hussain (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka- ENIL) said, “Here at Mirchi, we are always striving to attract the finest creators to our team. We are extremely delighted to have RJ Gaurika join the Mirchi family and to have her debut as an RJ. We are confident that she will establish a connection with the audience instantly and engage them with music, entertainment, news, and conversation throughout the show. With her exceptional talent and abilities, RJ Gaurika makes for a versatile content creator, and we wish her the very best on her new journey.”  

Talking about her association with Mirchi, RJ Gaurika said, "I am thrilled to begin my journey as a radio jockey at Mirchi 95. As a theatre enthusiast and an individual who is passionate about different art forms, I am excited about the prospect of experimenting and improvising here. The Mirchi team has provided me with a tremendous opportunity and one of the largest platforms in the world. With my show, I hope to lighten up Hyderabadis' afternoons and engage with listeners." 

Catch RJ Gaurika live every Monday to Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm only on Mirchi 95 FM. 

