Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!

Today, January 14, at 8 pm, on Radio One’s popular show 8@8, RJ Erica will bring you the best of The Weeknd by hosting the first ever album play out for his latest album, Dawn FM, which has been specially created to give his fans a radio experience.

Erica, who on her eight-song show has been bringing you ‘22 Grammy nominees’ and ‘Siblings in Music’, whose themes have embraced pop-punk and ballads among other genres, will have you grooving this weekend with the best of The Weeknd.

The Weeknd officially dropped his latest (fifth) album, Dawn FM (XO/Republic Records) on January 7. The album, reckons a “sonic experience” by The Weeknd, showcases a unique cast that features a narration by Jim Carrey, and guest vocals by Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never. As a part of the rollout, The Weeknd appeared in “103.5 Dawn FM”, a live stream experience which aired exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app.

Inspired by the 1980s synth wave, funk and electronic dance music styles, it is already the toast of the critics and a huge commercial hit. It’s lead single, “Take My Breath”, which was out on August 6, 2021, peaked at No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

All The Weeknd fans in India who have been holding their breath for the last five months, the Dawn is finally upon us! Tune in tonight, at 8 pm, to 8@8, for an exclusive album play out, first time ever on Radio One.

Thank God, it’s Friday!